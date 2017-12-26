fireball
© NASA stock image
This beautiful meteor, which resembles a Christmas star, was spotted over Spain on Dec. 23, at 22:07 local time (21:07 universal time). It was produced by a fragment from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 43000 km/h. The meteor overflew the Mediterranean Sea.

It began at a height of around 93 km, and ended at an altitude of about 60 km over the sea.

It was recorded in the framework of the SMART Project (University of Huelva) from the astronomical observatories of Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada), La Hita (Toledo) and Sevilla.