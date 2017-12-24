Society's Child
Ultra-Orthodox woman gives birth to her 20th child
Stuart Winer
The Times of IsreaThe Times of Israel
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 08:42 UTC
The ultra-Orthodox woman, 42, was from the Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem, the hospital said in a statement Wednesday.
Midwife Aliza Altmark was chatting with the woman in preparation for the birth when the mother revealed that she already had 19 children - including one set of twins - from 18 previous births. In total, the serial birther has spent some 14 years of her life pregnant, the hospital said in a statement. Over the years some of her older children have married and had children themselves.
Altmark said the mother was calm and relaxed and the labor took a few hours, longer than the woman's previous births.
"She was very excited about every birth, every child, even the 19th and the 20th," Altmark said. "It also gave me a good feeling. She has sons- and daughters-in-law, and of course she has a lot of help at home."
The hospital said the baby boy was born naturally and without complications.
While it is not clear what the Israeli birth record is, the most prolific mother according to the Guinness World Record website was Mrs. Vassilyeva, an 18th-century Russian peasant woman who produced 69 children. During 27 labors the Vassilyeva gave birth to a remarkable 16 pairs of twins, seven sets of triplets and four sets of quadruplets.
Reader Comments
Ultra-orthodox have seen for decades their weakness in a democratic Israel. Because for long time true blood Jews were a minority. There have been support intended to fix that. To increase population and ensure Jewish control of the country via elections. I believe there is some state sponsored subsidies for ultra-orthodox. Which might explain how some of those families are able to keep up with the economic cost of having so many children. But this is only part of the equation. This needs to be seen in combination with other strategies. Like not recognizing native people, taking their land and pushing them outwardly. For new migrants: just forced deportation. I believe there is a program to relocate asylum seekers to another country in Africa. The target country is payed for each person relocated there.
According to a Rabbi it has been a very long journey. But at last, after many decades, Jews are now a majority in their home land. The idea known as multi-culturalism is not allowed there. Because it might jeopardize and threaten the balance of society with those that are impure and inferior (like dogs or animals).
Does being Ultra-orthodox require a woman to become a damn brood-sow?
To BOTH women. My God!