Puppet Masters
Putin: 'Collusion accusations 'undermine' the US and President Trump
Breitbart
Thu, 14 Dec 2017 00:00 UTC
"That's been invented by those that are in the opposition, people who oppose President Trump to delegitimize his time in office," Putin replied to ABC News reporter Terry Moran during a press conference via a translator. "And it really seems strange to me because it seems that they don't understand, they undermine their own nation."
Putin said that he had respect for the Democrats opposition, but that they risked alienating Trump supporters. "It limits the powers of the president who has been elected," he said. "It means that they don't have respect for those Americans who elected Donald Trump."
Putin said that meetings with campaigns around the world was a normal practice for the Russians to talk about shared interests. "Why do you have this spy hysteria, Russia meddling hysteria?" he asked.
When asked to assess Trump's first year as president of the United States, Putin said it was not up to him, it was up to the American people. But he did comment briefly on the success of the stock markets.
"There's been some major achievements in this short amount of time ... look at the markets, the markets are up pretty strongly," Putin said. "That means that investors trust the American economy, that means they have a lot of confidence in it."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Ohio priest under investigation for 'questionable communications with a minor' jumps from Chicago tower
- Man bleeds out from head wound, reportedly too busy to notice fatal cut while playing Star Wars VR game
- More S-400 air defense systems to be deployed in Crimea in coming days
- Mahmud Abbas says Palestinians will not accept any U.S. peace plan
- Another day, another diet: The long, strange history of dieting fads
- 490 Palestinians detained so far by Israeli forces for protesting Trump decision on Jerusalem
- Coroner reports 16 of the 58 Las Vegas massacre victims shot in the head
- Rabid vampire bats in Peru killing more cows than previously thought - study
- Jihadis in Indonesia warn they will raid businesses if Muslims forced to wear Santa hats for Christmas
- US plots to 'finish the job' in Balkans as Serbian president visits Russia
- The foolishness of Trump's decision to arm Ukraine
- Hysteria! Libtards & neocons insist Mueller's firing 'imminent' despite Trump's denial
- Young Turk host Cenk Uygur confirms report of his racist, sexist statements - blames it on being Republican at the time
- Western media is being consumed by the Myanmar monster it helped create
- Ultra-Orthodox woman gives birth to her 20th child
- 97% climate change consensus? Meteorologists don't think so
- Robert Kraft tells Trump he plans to build a factory in North Carolina after tax cut bill
- FBI Entrapment Operation Nabs Delusional California Ginger Flake for 'Plotting Christmas Attack'
- Bank of America giving its employees a special year-end bonus of $1000 to celebrate tax cuts
- Suspicious 'Russian diplomat' removed from UK House of Commons debate is actually American
- More S-400 air defense systems to be deployed in Crimea in coming days
- Mahmud Abbas says Palestinians will not accept any U.S. peace plan
- 490 Palestinians detained so far by Israeli forces for protesting Trump decision on Jerusalem
- US plots to 'finish the job' in Balkans as Serbian president visits Russia
- The foolishness of Trump's decision to arm Ukraine
- Hysteria! Libtards & neocons insist Mueller's firing 'imminent' despite Trump's denial
- Western media is being consumed by the Myanmar monster it helped create
- Suspicious 'Russian diplomat' removed from UK House of Commons debate is actually American
- SOTT Focus: End of Year 2017 Greetings, Thanks and a Request for Your Continued Support
- Putin to allow wealthy Russians facing sanctions to bring home up to $3 billion
- Adam Schiff nervous as House Republicans launch probe into who is leaking #Russiagate investigation info
- Washington's flag-waving myths about attacking North Korea need a serious dose of reality
- SOTT Focus: But Where's Natasha? Boris Goes to Russia, Cracks Jokes, Gets Told Off by Lavrov, Still Wants Trade with Russia
- Greece's 15 minutes of fame may be gone, but austerity ordeal is far from over
- FBI Director Wray gives James Baker the boot - FBI/DOJ co-conspirators just lost their biggest asset
- Epic troll: Syrian Army fights jihadists in Idlib using American weapons captured from ISIS
- By the numbers: The results of Russia's military op in Syria
- Iraq's Abadi contemplates taking control of Kurdistan as riots forebode new crisis
- Russian Justice Ministry document suggests all foreign-funded media to be labeled 'foreign agents'
- Poland is not backing down
- Ohio priest under investigation for 'questionable communications with a minor' jumps from Chicago tower
- Man bleeds out from head wound, reportedly too busy to notice fatal cut while playing Star Wars VR game
- Coroner reports 16 of the 58 Las Vegas massacre victims shot in the head
- Jihadis in Indonesia warn they will raid businesses if Muslims forced to wear Santa hats for Christmas
- Young Turk host Cenk Uygur confirms report of his racist, sexist statements - blames it on being Republican at the time
- Ultra-Orthodox woman gives birth to her 20th child
- Robert Kraft tells Trump he plans to build a factory in North Carolina after tax cut bill
- FBI Entrapment Operation Nabs Delusional California Ginger Flake for 'Plotting Christmas Attack'
- Bank of America giving its employees a special year-end bonus of $1000 to celebrate tax cuts
- As seen on Telegram: 'ISIS' provides 'terror hints' like random murders or derailing trains
- Merry Christmas: Salvation Army bell ringer beaten for holiday cheer
- Does a gender wage gap exist? 6 feminist myths that refuse to die
- Syria celebrates first anniversary of Aleppo's complete liberation
- If money was the reward for hard work, moms would be the billionaires
- Catalonia votes: Separatist parties secure absolute majority, Puigdemont to regain power
- Two hospitalized, dozens injured in Madrid, Spain train crash
- Baltimore's murder rate increased again in 2017 - and here's how your city is doing...
- EU, UK claim 'unfair' US tax bill to incentivise companies to move to America
- The sexual revolution's war on fathers
- Train collision near Vienna, Austria leaves dozens injured
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Student's gold pendant find is worth £145,000 and 'rewrites' Anglo Saxon history
- Cross-disciplinary study reveals the need for a rewrite of pre-Columbian history
- The enigma of the Coligny Calender
- Saturn's Rings
- Pathogenic research: Scientists can now create air transmissible Ebola and other lethal viruses
- Introducing Russia's new luxury car brand: Aurus
- Russia's hi-speed rail boom: Manufactured locally and set to traverse the world (VIDEO)
- Apple finally admits they slow down older models when a new iPhone is released
- What happened to the oceans on Mars? Scientists now think the water is locked in its rocks
- Study: Cosmic rays trigger climate change on Earth by increasing cloud cover
- Tokyo researchers accidentally discover new type of self-healing glass
- Infinite numbers and the 'grossone'
- Brain imaging bias: Whose brain represents the average?
- A new kind of spiral wave that embraces disorder is discovered (VIDEO)
- Boeing to unveil secret plane that will 'change future air power'
- A new approach for detecting planets in Alpha Centauri
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Flashback: Asteroid dust may influence weather, may play 'more important climate role than previously recognized'
- As CRISPR gene editing moves into new territory ethical debates on use in humans take on new urgency
- Researchers plan expeditions to Larsen C ice shelf to investigate newly exposed marine life
- Astronomers discover 7 exoplanets roughly the size of Earth
- Quantum memory with record-breaking capacity
- Quantum droplets are the most dilute liquids
- 97% climate change consensus? Meteorologists don't think so
- Massive flooding hits Cagayan de Oro, Philippines following Storm Vinta (UPDATE: More than 130 dead)
- 'Weird, strange trumpet sounds' heard in Queens, New York
- Baby injured in raccoon attack inside home in Philadelphia
- Deep snow covers Mauna Kea summit in Hawaii
- Rarely seen white morph gyrfalcon from the high Arctic spotted in New Brunswick, Canada
- Tropopause freeze anomaly & sparkler electrical storms in South Australia
- Another Kamchatka volcano in Russia violently erupts, emitting colossal amount of ash
- Record snowfall for Calgary, Canada
- Rare manatees endure another deadly year, with 513 deaths
- Strange sky sounds heard in Switzerland
- Signs and Portents: Kitten born with two faces in South Africa
- Killer whale calf is found dead after being blown 25 yards onto land after Storm Caroline on Shetland, Scotland
- Tiny bits of plastic are found in mussels from the European Arctic to China
- Ice Age Cometh: Researchers find climate change is triggering record snows in Alaskan mountains
- The 'missing link' between clouds, cosmic rays & climate change
- Woman dead after being attacked by dog in Phoenix, Arizona
- Rare 'ghost snow tsunami' wave caught on camera in Wyoming
- Over 4 metres of snowfall at Niseko ski resort in Japan
- Huge eruption of Bezymianny volcano in Russia
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Another day, another diet: The long, strange history of dieting fads
- Rabid vampire bats in Peru killing more cows than previously thought - study
- Senior moments: poor memory tied to faulty brain rhythms during sleep
- The gut reacts: Repeated low-grade bacterial infections can trigger severe inflammatory disease
- Fasting can boost brainpower and give more energy to neurons
- Going after "vaccine hesitancy": How the medical-pharmaceutical-media apparatus suppresses vaccine safety concerns and protects financial interests
- EPA gives Monsanto an early holiday present - produces a revised cancer assessment that favors the pesticide industry's bottom line over public health
- Loneliness found to have a surprising link to Type 2 diabetes
- The safe first line of defense for clinical depression: Magnesium
- The most vaccinated & most unhealthy state in the United States: Mississippi
- SOTT Focus: Omega-3s and the Brain: Fish Intake Linked to Higher IQ and Better Sleep
- FDA announces plans to target "risky" homeopathic remedies
- SOTT Focus: Science and Mainstream Media Say Cure for Alzheimer's is Salad. Yes, Salad
- Florida mumps cases surge in 2017 - at least one-half of those infected were vaccinated
- A nation overdosed: US life expectancy falls for second straight year as mortality from drug overdoses soars
- Terrifying health threat: Outbreak of 'Christmas Tree Syndrome' ravages the Western world
- New research indicates retiring early just might kill you
- The obscene profits of the pharmaceutical industry invested into lobbying and bribes
- Ask your doctor about Sleep Drunkenness Disorder
- 'Groundbreaking' study finds natural selection may favour younger mothers and larger men
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
Quote of the Day
An error does not become truth by reason of multiplied propagation, nor does truth become error because nobody sees it.
Recent Comments
I read tons of media shit this year, I got more from a fake paper generator than i did real news sources... Pretty bad Eh? Communications From...
Some days you just have to Think about things, Just because there is words there does not make them meaningful in any way.. Who noticed the page i...
RT didn't use the juvenile pejorative "libtards" in its headline, so it doesn't reflect well on SoTT to insert that political smear epithet. Less...
Artical brings up some good points and then boom, face palm! Fully agree with the editors coments. Imho, all mothers and fathers are undervalued...
The late 1990's Global Climactic Doom meme replaced the "human omnipotence through space" meme which had been pushed since the early 1960's. Both...
Comment: Putin is right when he says "...they undermine their own nation." It is exactly what is happening.