Society's Child
Hundreds protest in Sweden to demand government action after recent gang rapes
RT
Thu, 21 Dec 2017 11:22 UTC
"We have a government that claims to be feminist, but at the same time does not act, when the legal system signals that women's bodies are public property," said medical student Camilla Lundgren who organized the protest. The event attracted several hundred demonstrators, reported local media, including Dagens Nyheter, Expressen, SVT Nyheter.
Over the course of one month, three women were raped by several assailants, with the latest victim being 17-years-old. In the wake of the attacks, Malmo police advised women to only go out in pairs after dark. They promptly retracted the "unfortunate" statement following criticism.
However, it was the news of a Swedish court releasing three men, accused of raping a woman in the Stockholm suburb of Fittja in 2016, that prompted Lundgren to call on local residents to join the demonstration. On Tuesday, the court acquitted all five defendants in the case due to insufficient evidence.
"I was not surprised, but at the same time I'm totally disturbed. It feels hopeless. It's like our politicians do not think women are human," Lundgren said of the decision.
Protesters carried lit candles and banners, reading, "No rapists on our streets" and "Lofven, take your responsibility," referring to Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. The government needs to "treat rape as a serious and specific crime that needs to be managed by competent, specially trained lawyers and by more resources towards police and arrest services," Lundgren told the Local.
Branding Sweden "the most equal country must be the biggest joke," said another speaker, Desiree Linnea Monsen, according to the SVT Nyheter.
Protesters welcomed the government's proposal of a new sexual consent law, which would require adults to receive any sign of approval from their partners to act. Still, Malmo residents demanded tougher penalties for rapes. They also want a competent justice minister who is well versed with violence against women issues and a police chief, who "cares for women."
Reader Comments
aj54 2017-12-21T17:19:08Z
still wondering when the males are going to rise up and take revenge for their women
It is very strange. Rage is building up slowly in society. The case mentioned I believed it was known recently (2017/10) but the events took place in 2016/11. One year waiting for this news to see the light. One issue here is that the victim was linked to a bad city district. Mostly occupied by migrants. Mostly by Muslims. The victim has also been linked to drug use. After the attack she had no cellphone to call the police. No one in the neighborhood believed in her, so to call the police for her. She was forced to take public transport. Go to a place in which a police office was available, and there ask for help. Apparently having sperm on his face/hair. It is disgusting. But I guess that should provide some kind of DNA (¿evidence?).
I find curious that many events happen to not so “important” victims. So for the public, it takes time to react. Imagine if this happens to an underage daughter of: a politician, a judge, a military or police officers. It seems like low wage society is being used as victims. To push hidden agendas. To push people to desperation. To a point of revolting. And creating a civil war. Locals versus migrants. Thus combined with criminals that mysteriously are able to find explosives and hand-grenades. See: [Link]
I remember a social event in a town in Sweden. Citizens protesting to the major of the city council. A father of three daughters shouting at him. If some migrant attack and harms his daughters, he will place the guilt on the officers that allowed this madness to happen. Tension is growing. I assume Swedish people have no free access to guns. Whenever society implodes, they might discover police is unable to cope with violence. Military will be needed. And I smell this might happen all over Europe at once. A warning also shared by Russian authorities to the citizens of Europe:
