The Russian ambassador to the European Union has called the current migrant crisis a "timebomb" that would destroy high living standards in Europe, but not the EU as a political bloc.Chizhov explained that the situation with migrants in Europe was becoming more acute every month, but noted that he personally did not expect the situation to develop into a full-scale collapse of the bloc, or even result in secession of some of its members.Once, I heard a phrase that said the European Union is a superpower of a way of life. The way of life and its derivative - the living standards - both attract new people to the European Union.the envoy concluded.According to United Nations reports, Russia ranks second in the world for the number of migrants residing in its territory.Research released by the Russian Public Chamber in September showed that the share of Russians who treat immigrants with caution or fear was in steady decline. According to the study, the share of Russians in 2014 who expressed a negative attitude to migrants was 76 percent, but this had fallen to 68 percent in 2015. In 2016, it was registered at 66 percent.At the same time, the authors wrote that promoters of equality and tolerance still had a lot of work to do, as Russia's xenophobia level was the fourth-highest in Europe, exceeded only by Hungary, Poland and Greece.