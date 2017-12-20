Meat tax
New CO2 tax planned for meat producers and consumers globally to hit IPCC targets. Massive blizzard across European Alps stops fuel deliveries in Germany. Hail blankets the desert in UAE and Oman along with biblical flooding. Out of season typhoon and way south latitude track across Philippines. Sun halos across the planet. Our atmosphere is changing with the intensifying grand solar minimum.


