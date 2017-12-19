Society's Child
Dogs help struggling young readers in Lithuania library
Digital Journal
Fri, 15 Dec 2017 17:46 UTC
Mona and her side-kick, a golden retriever named Gongas, are therapy dogs trained to give struggling young readers the positive attention and confidence boost that teachers sometimes fail to provide.
"While reading to a dog a kid isn't stressed; he's relaxed because nobody will point out his mistakes or tell him to re-read a passage," programme coordinator Viktorija Pukenaite told AFP.
Unlike traditional lessons in schools where teachers are in charge, children are in full control of the 15-minute reading therapy sessions with the dogs, which are carefully selected using special tests.
The eurozone state of 2.8 million people launched the courses last year as a novel way of maintaining its 100-percent literacy rate for citizens over 15 years of age.
"For kids, the most important thing is that they get encouragement rather than evaluation," said Rasa Kardaite Velyviene, a psychologist who is in charge of Mona.
"Kids develop a relationship with a dog -- they can greet a dog, pat or cuddle him if they begin to struggle while reading," she added.
Source: Agence France-Presse
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Better to burn it! France declares Marquis de Sade manuscript a 'national treasure' to prevent sale
- HBO chief Peplar got his start as hasbara propagandist
- Houthi rebels say missile attack on Saudi palace opens new chapter in conflict
- New coalition government in Austria: Resist Islamization of Europe, illegal immigration, promote integration instead
- Russia to the rescue again: Putin to send first Arctic gas cargo to Britain in the wake of supply crisis
- White House: Relations with Russia have improved over last several months, Trump continues to seek areas of cooperation
- At least 6 people killed as Amtrak train derails onto highway outside Seattle, Washington (VIDEO) - UPDATE
- US and Canada warned by Russia about consequences of sending arms to Ukraine
- Putin's vision: Russia must become world leader in knowledge, intellect, culture
- Putin to meet with Serbian president to discuss bilateral cooperation, energy projects and international agenda
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- French mayors looking for help from Paris to deal with 'overwhelming' refugee flow
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Pakistan examines use of yuan instead of dollar in trade with China
- British diplomat found dead in Beirut, murder probe launched (Update)
- Death count in Puerto Rico to be recounted after claims that government under-counted storm-related deaths
- Dogs help struggling young readers in Lithuania library
- US insists WannaCry accusations against North Korea 'based on a true story'
- Israeli Defense Minister rattles saber of war with Hamas and Turkey
- Russia's Kaspersky Lab taking Trump administration to court over software ban
- HBO chief Peplar got his start as hasbara propagandist
- Houthi rebels say missile attack on Saudi palace opens new chapter in conflict
- New coalition government in Austria: Resist Islamization of Europe, illegal immigration, promote integration instead
- Russia to the rescue again: Putin to send first Arctic gas cargo to Britain in the wake of supply crisis
- White House: Relations with Russia have improved over last several months, Trump continues to seek areas of cooperation
- US and Canada warned by Russia about consequences of sending arms to Ukraine
- Putin's vision: Russia must become world leader in knowledge, intellect, culture
- Putin to meet with Serbian president to discuss bilateral cooperation, energy projects and international agenda
- Pakistan examines use of yuan instead of dollar in trade with China
- British diplomat found dead in Beirut, murder probe launched (Update)
- US insists WannaCry accusations against North Korea 'based on a true story'
- Israeli Defense Minister rattles saber of war with Hamas and Turkey
- Russia's Kaspersky Lab taking Trump administration to court over software ban
- Trump doesn't need to fire Mueller, Russiagate is collapsing under the weight of its own absurdity
- Moscow remands suspected Norwegian spy after he's found with classified documents
- Trump's new National Security Strategy isolationist, not cooperative, but it's better than unchecked interventionism
- Israel to open probe on fatal shooting of Palestinian paraplegic - UPDATE
- SOTT Focus: How the Fed Destroys Free Market
- More than half of Americans oppose moving US Embassy to Jerusalem
- Eva Bartlett: The North Korea the Deep State doesn't want the world to see
- Better to burn it! France declares Marquis de Sade manuscript a 'national treasure' to prevent sale
- At least 6 people killed as Amtrak train derails onto highway outside Seattle, Washington (VIDEO) - UPDATE
- French mayors looking for help from Paris to deal with 'overwhelming' refugee flow
- Death count in Puerto Rico to be recounted after claims that government under-counted storm-related deaths
- Dogs help struggling young readers in Lithuania library
- Child abuse victim's boyfriend kills predator step-father after court refused to jail him
- Ban the Americans! US Olympic sprinter at center of doping scandal after undercover Telegraph investigation
- Police, without a warrant, raid house of journalist behind explosive story on Finland's spy program targeting Russia
- RV's become only option for many as San Francisco's homeless figures jump to 40%
- Lorry driver killed motorist by crashing into his truck while looking at pornography on his phone
- Das Boot ist kaputt! Germany has the world's best submarines, and none of them work
- Bernie Sanders' former press secretary on hunger strike in jail, faces deportation
- Ian McKellen: Actresses who offered sex for work were exploited, but they are not victims
- The myth of sexual harassment and the warlock hunt of #MeToo
- Beheaded statues at California church a 'hate crime', says pastor (VIDEO)
- Are brain injuries a hidden cause of criminal behavior?
- How did a UFO story make the front page of the New York Times?
- BuzzFeed editor says 'All I want for Christmas is full communism now'
- Watch: Watters eats steak while debating meat-eaters' 'toxic masculinity'
- 'Deeply shocked': UK Diplomat murdered in Beirut
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Student's gold pendant find is worth £145,000 and 'rewrites' Anglo Saxon history
- Cross-disciplinary study reveals the need for a rewrite of pre-Columbian history
- The enigma of the Coligny Calender
- Ottoman archives hold records of Jerusalem deeds
- US repeatedly promised Russia "no NATO eastward expansion" - declassified docs
- Did the CIA use Gloria Steinem to subvert the feminist & civil rights movements for the purpose of further separating people?
- Ancient fish hook reveals women did all the hard work 12,000-years-ago
- The medieval craze for almond milk and how cows milk was mainly consumed as butter or cheese
- Archaeologists confirm multiple ancient Bronze age tools made from meteorites, knowledge of time needs to be 'revised'
- Peer reviewed 'science' losing credibility due to fraudulent research
- Flashback: Asteroid dust may influence weather, may play 'more important climate role than previously recognized'
- As CRISPR gene editing moves into new territory ethical debates on use in humans take on new urgency
- Researchers plan expeditions to Larsen C ice shelf to investigate newly exposed marine life
- Astronomers discover 7 exoplanets roughly the size of Earth
- Quantum memory with record-breaking capacity
- Quantum droplets are the most dilute liquids
- The physicist's physicist ponders nature of reality
- SOTT Focus: Conflict of Interest in Scientific Research And Our Own Personal Bias
- Alternate reality: Mozilla's Mr. Robot promo backfires after it installs a Firefox extension without permission
- The sun is blank, NASA data shows dimming continues
- 'Potentially hazardous' 5km-wide Asteroid 3200 Phaethon to pass close to Earth tomorrow
- NASA teams up with Google AI discovering mini version of our own solar system
- Moscow physicists develop new theory on what happens inside black holes
- New 'blob' of hot, rising rock detected below part of the U.S. Northeast.
- Researchers identify new mechanism that helps explain why meteors explode in the atmosphere
- Scotland: Geologists discover 60-million-year-old meteorite strike and new mineral forms
- Saturn: Giant storms cause palpitations in atmospheric heartbeat
- Earthworms would survive in Martian soil
- Study claims chemical tipping point of magma determines explosive potential of volcanoes
- Massive 'balloon' of hot rock is building up under America's Northeast
- Brazilian DJ Kaleb Freitas killed as stage collapses in storm at music festival
- Lightning strikes man to death in Zambia
- Sinabung volcano erupts in Indonesia's North Sumatra
- Syracuse breaks snowfall record - and it wasn't even the snowiest spot in Central New York
- Flood kills at least 6 people in Malawi
- SOTT Focus: Thomas Fire Becomes Third-Largest Ever as California Experiences Another Record-Breaking Wildfire Season
- Ski area of Les Paccots in Switzerland claims 3.5m (almost 12 feet) of snow in 7 days; second resort has 9ft in 72 hours
- New brief lava flow at Stromboli volcano, Italy; activity remains elevated
- Third sea lion attack in a week prompts swimming ban at San Francisco's aquatic park
- More than 30 dead, 90k evacuated after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-Tak) hits Philippines
- Rising seas could displace 150 million people by the end of this century, says climate report
- Earliest ice formation in 71 years on the Han River, South Korea
- Mudslide fuelled by heavy rains buries village in southern Chile; 5 people killed with 15 more missing
- Hiker captures incredible footage from inside erupting Mount Agung, Indonesia
- Coldest summer for 100 years in Queensland, Australia
- With nearly 83 inches, Redfield is New York's snowiest place with winter yet to officially start
- Deadly Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai-Tak) dumps over 1000 mm of rain on Philippines
- Huge 6.5 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesian island sparking fears of a tsunami (UPDATE, VIDEOS)
- Thunderstorm hits areas of United Arab Emirates, hail blankets ground (VIDEOS)
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- The clinical significance of MTHFR, methylation and histamine in psychiatric conditions
- Drinking Hot Tea Associated With Reduced Risk of Glaucoma
- Opioid epidemic causing uptick in HIV among injecting drug users
- SOTT Focus: The health program for Alzheimer's disease that mainstream treatment fails to surpass
- SOTT Focus: Nutritional Research Has a 'Consensus': Use Bad Science to Damage People's Health
- Dangers of Mercury: A case of 2 drops of dimethylmercury spilled on hand
- Rates of depression and suicide are rampant in American farmers
- The benefits of fasting and minimizing lectins
- SOTT Focus: Is Artificial Light at Night Making You and Your Kids Fat & Sick?
- Pushing cells to self-destruct combats deadly fibrosis
- Jon Rappoport: Big Pharma's control over the news
- The unique link between breathing and the brain
- Everyday products in the home that can be hazardous to your health
- Vaccine safety: How much do we really know?
- More evidence emerges in the link between fracking and poor health
- Evil Nestlé pays $2.3b for Garden of Life, Pure Encapsulations, Douglas Laboratories supplement company
- Gut dysbiosis, vagal nerve tone and mental health
- Autoimmune disease could be mistaken for schizophrenia or bipolar disorder
- Lectins, phytates, & autoimmune disease: Separating fact from fiction
- Anatomy 101: The science of stretching
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
Quote of the Day
The powers of financial capitalism had another far-reaching aim: nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands able to dominate the political system of each country and the economy of the world as a whole. This system was to be controlled in a feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements arrived at in frequent meetings and conferences.
Recent Comments
Ill bet you could not swing a dead cat without hitting an ambulance chaser/lawyer at that hospital...
do you think they are responsible since they upgraded themselves Greatest Mafia Documentary ....[Link]
Well, it is the season for it: crucify Juncker! Or am i too populist now?
Bring him back to life and kill him again. , +1
If the "experts" say it then it must be so.