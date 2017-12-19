Stromboli volcano

Yesterday's lava flow was only short-lived. The overflow from the crater terrace over the northeastern crater rim stopped in the evening. Volcanic activity (strombolian explosions) remains elevated as the magma continues to stand high in the conduits.

The current situation of the volcano resembles the one from January 2013 when lava frequently over-spilled the crater rims, producing numerous smaller and larger lava flows on the upper Sciara del Fuoco.