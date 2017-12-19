As Tom Chambers writes on his article Former Waffle House Waitress Serves Iranian Nothing Burger to the Media:
Haley's statement is reminiscent of John Kerry's fabulously ironic remark aimed at Russia over Ukraine, "You just don't in the 21st Century behave in 19th Century fashion by invading another country on a completely trumped-up pretext." Yeah, you don't, unless you actually did, several times, in which case you pretend you didn't by accusing others of doing what you did, when they didn't. The United States kicked off the 21st Century by invading Afghanistan and then Iraq... and then Libya, and then Syria... using pretexts that should really be the dictionary definition of "trumped up". Afghanistan didn't attack the United States on 9/11, and Iraq didn't have weapons of mass destruction. Gadaffi didn't "kill his own people", and neither did Assad. But who needs facts when you've got shameless blowhards suffering from Dunning-Kruger like Nikki Haley.And for a dose of irony, see also: Hear that Nikki? ISIS got a powerful missile the CIA secretly bought in Bulgaria