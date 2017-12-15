SOTT Radio
Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
Eliot Herman
Flickr
Sat, 09 Dec 2017 22:24 UTC
Flickr
Sat, 09 Dec 2017 22:24 UTC
Bright meteor in Tucson AZ sky with a terminal explosion.
Stretched version
Single frame # 506 from all sky movie
All sky CCD camera movie of night sky
Stretched version
Single frame # 506 from all sky movie
All sky CCD camera movie of night sky
Latest News
- Paris hosts climate summit, attendants pat each other on the back and bash Trump
- Long-lasting moon halo seen over Tucson, Arizona
- Huge chunk of 'ice from a plane' crashes through California couple's home
- Surgeon pleads guilty to burning his initials on patients' organs
- Sott Exclusive: Mysterious boom heard in the Tampa Bay area of Florida, military jets blamed
- Morgan Spurlock, director of 'Super Size Me', wonders 'when will they come for me' and confesses to rape
- Babies born near fracking sites are at risk of lower birth weight, poorer health - study
- Scotland: Geologists discover 60-million-year-old meteorite strike and new mineral forms
- Saturn: Giant storms cause palpitations in atmospheric heartbeat
- Earthworms would survive in Martian soil
- Study claims chemical tipping point of magma determines explosive potential of volcanoes
- 'Bound by blood': 'Dracula' tick entombed in amber, gorged on 99mn yo dinosaurs
- Freud was a fraud!
- What's causing deafness in farmed salmon?
- Digitizing DNA - what could possibly go wrong?
- Having older brothers increases likelihood of males being gay, study suggests
- Study finds solar amplification mechanism by which climate is controlled by the level of solar activity & cosmic rays
- Security researcher uncovers keylogging software in hundreds of HP laptop models
- Pure math and physics: An unusual connection
- Astronomers have detected the most distant supermassive black hole ever observed
- 3.6-million-year-old human skeleton excavated in Africa, 'most complete ever found'
- Russian govt suggests satellite re-entry behind elevated levels of Ruthenium-106 across Europe
- Newly discovered dino leaves researchers in cold sweat
- Luxor: Linen-wrapped mummy found in previously unexplored tomb
- Score for climate realists! University of Arizona must disclose 'hockey stick' climate change emails
- Physicists confirmed new form of matter: 'Excitonium'
- Mathematicians crack the 'cursed curve'
- Man fights off leopard with his bare hands in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Avalanche warnings as Valais in Switzerland recovers from record snowfall
- Pedestrian and bus driver severely mauled by Tibetan Mastiff in eastern China
- Hundreds evacuated as rivers reach record levels in northern Italy
- Shallow 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Oregon; shaking felt across metro region
- Strange trumpeting sound heard in Manitoba, Canada
- Eerie light bleeds through California's horizon as smoke engulfs the skies in rare December wildfires ravaging the region (VIDEO)
- Shallow 6.5 earthquake hits the Bouvet Island region
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2017: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 'Strange noise in the sky' recorded in Palmetto, Florida
- Huge, mushroom-shaped 'fire cloud' generates its own weather over Southern California
- 'Horns or trumpets' heard in the skies of Edmonton, Canada
- All 50 states have recorded snow two weeks ahead of Christmas
- Incredible timelapse film released by NASA shows new island being formed out of ash from erupting volcano
- UK reels from five-day freeze with another severe weather warning issued
- Rare snownado filmed at national park in Poland
- Thousands of ice balls wash up in the Gulf of Finland on the Russian coast
- SOTT Focus: Corruption of Science: Coca-Cola's Shady Record in Obesity Research - 'Dracula in Charge of the Blood Bank'
- Phone addiction can cause mental disorders, study finds
- Keep that cell phone away from your head: CA public health department issues new guidelines for cell phone use
- SOTT Focus: The Tyranny of 'Experts': Cutting Carbs Will Make You Dead, Experts Say
- Cell phones and mitochondrial damage: Why long term usage is linked to brain tumors and cancer
- Should we be eating eggshells?
- 'Frozen shoulder' after vaccination is on the rise
- 'Man flu' is real? Study finds men have weaker immune response to respiratory viruses
- The dark and light side of food as information - how dietary RNAs directly impact gene expression
- Study examines the difficulty of withdrawing from antidepressant drugs
- SOTT Focus: The Great Canola Con: How We've Been Duped Into Replacing Natural Fats With a Trans Fat Shitstorm
- Sott Exclusive: From Seal Finger to Rapunzel Syndrome: Ten Strange Health Cases in 2017
- Big Pharma making moves to monopolize CBD oil market
- Cannabinoid Deficiency and Its Impact on Human Health and Disease
- 54 natural science-based options to inhibit and destroy pathogenic Biofilms
- SOTT Focus: Presiding over a heart disease catastrophe, the American Heart Association advocates vegetarian diet
- The little known effects of mercury on the cardiovascular system
- Nine tasty fermented foods that are good for the gut
- Alzheimer's Disease and chronic inflammation
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Australian study says most people aren't in severe physical pain when they die receiving palliative care
- Why are smart people more prone to anxiety?
- Storytelling is a more valued skill amongst some hunter-gatherer tribes
- Family relationships and happy parents are key to the well-being of children
- The best teachers help students sacrifice fleeting happiness for future long term gains
- "Curvature blindness" illusion discovered
- The best ways to effectively cope with conflict during holiday family gatherings
- Researchers find that environment may play a strong role in psychosis
- Nausea can be a symptom of anxiety and depression
- The original mind hunters and the birth of criminal profiling
- Does treatment for sexual misconduct actually work? Evidence is dubious at best
- Happiness increases with age
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS)
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- RT's audience are 'socially inferior', its 'pundits' cranks and fanatics
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
Quote of the Day
A statesman cannot create anything himself. He must wait and listen until he hears the steps of God sounding through events; then leap up and grasp the hem of His garment.
- Otto von Bismarck
Recent Comments
Damn! The only house left in california!
People should really read D'Souza's work on the Clintons. He's been calling them a crime/mafia outfit for years.
Sounds like the man shaming is getting to him
Which is better: to own your shit and do so publicly or to continue to live delusions about yourself. Truth or Consequences
Ha! Hilarious and informative. Well done DiPasquale.