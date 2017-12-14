© Getty Images

"I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy's office"-- apparently a reference to Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe -- "that there's no way he gets elected -- but I'm afraid we can't take that risk. It's like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you're 40 . . . ."

"And maybe you're meant to stay where you are because you're meant to protect the country from that menace."

Text message exchanges between a former FBI agent and lawyer from 2016 suggestwhich they both worked on.In another exchange from August 2016, Page forwarded a Trump-related article to Strzok, and wrote:Page's stint with the FBI had ended by the time Strzok was removed from the special counsel Russia investigation this past summer when the text messages were apparently discovered by the FBI.The texts were subsequently handed over to the Senate and House judiciary committees.On Wednesday, the House committee referred to these messages and many more, as Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Special Counsel Robert Mueller to head the probe into alleged collusion between Trump and Russia, testified to the probe's integrity.Lawmakers on the committee asked Rosenstein if Mueller was an appropriate choice to run the Justice Department's investigation after the discovery of Strzok and Page's text messages, due to possible political bias within the special counsel's team. "The special counsel's investigation is not a witch hunt," Rosenstein said. "The independence and integrity of the investigation are not going to be affected by anything that anyone says."Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) brought up Strzok's message that appears to state that he would try and stop Trump from becoming president.he said. "Don't forget the timeline here, Mr. Rosenstein." Jordan then went on to mention the events that followed the text messages, such as the dossier compiled on Trump and the investigation into Hillary Clinton.Representative Trey Gowdy (R-South Carolina) grilled Rosenstein on the fact thatThe committee also questioned Rosenstein about the FBI's role in the creation of the now-infamous Trump dossier.Representative Ron DeSantis (R-Florida) asked Rosenstein. The Deputy Attorney General replied that he wasDeSantis then asked if Rosenstein knew the answer to his question. Rosenstein replied, but ended his answer abruptly: "I believe I know the answer, but the Intelligence Committee is the appropriate committee..."In 2016, Strzok, was heavily involved in former FBI Director James Comey's investigation into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, and was also in the room when Clinton was interviewed by the FBI in 2016, CNN reported.Further, the former FBI agent has been cited as the individual who changed the phrasing of Comey's description of how Clinton handled classified information, from "grossly negligent" to "extremely careless," according to CNN.CNN reported.