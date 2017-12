© GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP

on Thursday. The school bus was reportedly cut in two in the collision.The incident happened outside the town of Perpignan near France's Mediterranean coast and the border with Spain, local media reports. BFMTV first talked of at least three fatalities, but later the Interior Ministry raised the total casualties to four dead.On top of that, over a dozen sustained various injuries, with seven of them getting injured seriously, the ministry said. All those victims are school-bus passengers. On board the train, there were 25 people, three of who were slightly injured, Reuters reported.It was cut in two parts following the collision, according to a witness cited by France Bleu. Another witness, the one on the train, told L'Independant that the impact was so strong, passengers feared the train was about to derail.The crossing is not listed as dangerous, a representative of France's SNCF railway company told Le Figaro, adding that it is "well equipped."The train was traveling at 80 kilometers an hour (50mph), "a normal speed at this location," the SNCF official said. The barriers were reportedly lowered at the time of the accident, according to several eyewitness reports.French Transport Minister Elizabeth Borne called the crash a "terrible accident" adding that emergency and public services are fully mobilized and she is going to the scene, some 850km (530 miles) south of Paris."All emergency services have been mobilized and a crisis-coordination unit set up," the townhall said in a tweet