Economic penalties introduced by the EU against Russia three years ago have become punitive for Germany, according to a new study published by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, as quoted by German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.The authors say that exports from the United Kingdom to Russia dropped 7.9 percent, while French exports declined by 4.1 percent. Trade between the US and Russia decreased by just 0.6 percent.According to the institute's estimates, German exports are currently €618 million lower than they could be if the sanctions were not imposed. The analysts highlight that overall export losses due to the mutual trade restrictions have totaled €37.5 billion since the penalties were introduced. EU losses reportedly comprise 90 percent of that figure.