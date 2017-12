© Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images



North Korean defector Ji Hyeon-A described the horrific treatment she endured at the hands of the North Korean regime during an event on human rights Monday held by Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.According to Fox News, the panel, called " The Terrifying Experience of Forcibly Repatriated North Korean Women ," was sponsored by the U.S., the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, France, and Canada.China, alongside Bolivia and Russia, reportedly attempted to stop the event. What is Ji Hyeon-A's story?According to Ji Hyeon-A, now a human rights activist in South Korea , Chinese authorities sent her, a defector,During the event, Ji Hyeon-A detailed her forced abortion while incarcerated in a North Korean prison camp, among other instances that left her greatly disturbed.At one of the prison camps - which she said wereand noted that when prisoners did finally die, their bodies were fed to guard dogs.Ji Hyeon-A detailed her own pregnancy terrors at the hands of the regime.She revealed that, and reported that the incident occurred at a local police station."My first child passed away without ever seeing the world, without any time for me to apologize," she recalled.Ji Hyeon-A eventually found her freedom in South Korea in 2007, where she was reunited with her mother and siblings.