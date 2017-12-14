According to Fox News, the panel, called "The Terrifying Experience of Forcibly Repatriated North Korean Women," was sponsored by the U.S., the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, France, and Canada.
China, alongside Bolivia and Russia, reportedly attempted to stop the event. What is Ji Hyeon-A's story?
According to Ji Hyeon-A, now a human rights activist in South Korea, Chinese authorities sent her, a defector, back to North Korea three times.
Comment: Which means she got out of the clutches of the oppressive North Korean regime four times. How did she manage?
During the event, Ji Hyeon-A detailed her forced abortion while incarcerated in a North Korean prison camp, among other instances that left her greatly disturbed.
"Pregnant women were forced into harsh labor all day," she reported. "At night, we heard pregnant mothers screaming and babies died without ever being able to see their mothers."
At one of the prison camps - which she said were "terrifying" prisons where "the Kims are carrying out a vast massacre" - Ji Hyeon-A said that many prisoners were starving to death and noted that when prisoners did finally die, their bodies were fed to guard dogs.
Ji Hyeon-A detailed her own pregnancy terrors at the hands of the regime.
She revealed that at three months pregnant, she was forced to have an abortion without the assistance of any medication, and reported that the incident occurred at a local police station.
"My first child passed away without ever seeing the world, without any time for me to apologize," she recalled.
Ji Hyeon-A eventually found her freedom in South Korea in 2007, where she was reunited with her mother and siblings.
Comment: There may be some or even a lot of truth in Ji Hyeon-A's story. But lets not forget that right now North Korea is the target of US propaganda that could be used to justify further sanctions or even military action. Therefore, it is likely that the story was exaggerated (if not entirely made up) for that purpose, so take it with a grain of salt.