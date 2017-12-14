Much of the Obama administration's policy was at the initiative of Biden, for whom the issue of violence against women was career-defining.

It was the beginning of a concerted effort that radically remade how students could interact sexually, with severe penalties for violating increasingly stringent codes of conduct.

"Admit to yourself that even if you don't remember the event, or don't believe yourself capable of hurting someone, that it's possible that you may have crossed a boundary."