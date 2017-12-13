© Reuters



Mexico City prosecutors have arrested a man for approving a seven-story building as "safe" for residential living, but which collapsed in the city's 7.1 magnitude earthquake on Sept. 19, killing two women.Outside experts say the building should have been able to withstand the earthquake had it been constructed according to 2016 building standards.Another person has already been arrested in the case.The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office has nearly 150 investigations open related to the Sept. 19 earthquake, including the collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen school, where 28 students and teachers were killed. Investigators already found that school officials paid a US$1,400 fine in 2014 in order to avoid being shut down for faulty construction that wasn't up to code.Social movements protested outside the collapsed school in late September, saying they had long tried to shut the school down suspecting there were "always irregularities" with the school's infrastructureAnother open case includes a six-story office building collapse in the capital's Roma Sur district that killed people 49 people, the highest number of fatalities at any one site.Officials say that future criminal charges such as homicide, fraud and negligence are likely to continue. In total, 369 people were killed in the quake, the majority within Mexico City.