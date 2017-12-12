On March 21, 2011, former NRC Chairman Greg Jaczko responded to my letter on behalf of then-President Obama stating: 'At this time, neither Uranium One Inc. nor ARMZ holds a specific NRC export license. In order to export uranium from the United States, Uranium One, Inc. or ARMZ would need to apply for and obtain a specific NRC license authorizing the export of uranium for use in reactor fuel' ... Recent reporting by The Hill uncovered that Uranium One was able to export uranium without obtaining a specific export license. Beginning in 2012, Uranium One exported U.S. uranium by 'piggy-backing' as a supplier on an export license held by the shipping company, RSB Logistic Services Inc. [...]The Wyoming GOP lawmaker kicked off his probe into the Clinton-Uranium One deal in October.
Reporting by the Casper Star Tribune shows that, upon receipt of my letter to President Obama, the White House forwarded the letter to the DOE which then referred this matter to the NRC stating: 'Because the subject of the letter does not fall within the purview of the Department of Energy, we are forwarding the letter to your agency.'
The Hill's John Solomon reported last week that the Obama Justice Department failed to call on the deal's secret informant, William D. Campbell, when it came time to charging former Russian uranium industry executive Vadim Mikerinn.
"While he was Maryland's chief federal prosecutor, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein's office failed to interview the undercover informant in the FBI's Russian nuclear bribery case before it filed criminal charges in the case in 2014, officials told The Hill," reports Solomon.
"I've never heard of such a case unless the victim is dead. I've never heard of prosecutors making a major case and not talking to the victim before you made it, especially when he was available to them through the FBI," Alan Dershowitz told The Hill.
Comment: It's pretty pathetic to see the Republicans catch the same Russian fever that has their Democrat colleagues losing their minds. The only reason Uranium One is a story is because it exposes Clinton and the Dems' hypocrisy - they were perfectly willing to make deals with the Russians before Trump came along. Was the deal shady? By all appearances, yes. Unfortunately, probably the vast majority of such deals are dirty to one degree or another. In that sense, have at it with the investigation. But please, spare us the "evil Russia" hysteria. Your time would be better spent investigation the 2016 election conspiracy to illegally surveil American citizens and destroy the elected president of the USA.