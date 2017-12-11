© Associated Press



"Moscow boasts a powerful diplomatic presence, especially in such countries as Brazil, Venezuela, Columbia, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, and Cuba. With 300 million people and a combined GNP of over $1 trillion, MERCOSUR is a huge common market of South American countries, which includes the majority of continent's states.



Vladimir Putin met with President of Bolivia Evo Morales on the sidelines of the Third Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (Nov. 20-24). "There is interest in the fields of energy, engineering and certain high-tech sectors. We are prepared to work together with you in military technology cooperation as well," he his Bolivian counterpart"



"The commander of the Bolivian Air Force recommended that La Paz acquire Russian Yakovlev Yak-130 "Mitten" light-attack aircraft to replace the service's Lockheed T-33s. The Bolivian Army has an ongoing requirement for new armoured transports and combat vehicles for which it has previously considered Russian equipment. The two countries signed a defense cooperation agreement back in August, which appears to the first step by Russia for larger weapons transfers to Bolivia. This is a part of a much broader picture."

"The Yak-130 combat training fighter plane, the Su-35 and Su-30MK super-maneuverable multirole fighters and the MiG-29M multirole frontline fighter, the Mi-28NE, Ka-52, Mi-35M combat helicopters and the Mi-26T2 heavy transport helicopter, the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and artillery system, and the Antey-2500 long-range air defense system are the most promising weapon systems Russia can offer to Latin American buyers.



Potential Latin American customers are traditionally attracted by Russia's air defense systems, especially the Pantsir-S1 air defense missile/gun system, Tor-M2KM and Buk-M2E SAM systems, and the Igla-S MANPADS. The Mi-17, Mi-26T2 and Ansat helicopters are in focus of public attention. The Project 20382 Tiger-class small patrol boat (corvette), Project 14310 Mirazh-class patrol boat and Project 636 large diesel-electric submarine draw the attention of senior naval officers from various countries of the continent.



Russian ground forces' weapons and military equipment, which are also used by special operations units to combat crime, terrorism and drug mafia, appear to be in demand.



Russia and Argentina are in talks on acquisition of Russian MiG-29 fighters. Brazil is interested in the purchase of Russia's Pantsir-S1air defense missile and artillery system as well as more Igla-S portable SAMs that have already been sold to that country. Colombia, Peru, Venezuela, Uruguay and Argentina have expressed interest in purchasing Russian fighter jets, such as the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter currently operating in Syria."

With all the anti-Russia sanctions imposed by the US and EU, Russia has turned its attention towards Latin America to further enhance its economic opportunities with other world economies. From fighter planes to mini-subs, capable of operating at a depth of 6,000 meters, Russia is increasingly taking a lead in military technology.In a recent article at Strategic Culture Alex Gorka states:Aside from interest in the fields of energy, there is also a market for Russia-made weapons exports.Time and time again we see the sanctions against Russia keep backfiring as Russia establishes its place among the super powers. Now it seems like these sanctions have pushed Russia to partner up with other countries, giving power to these countries to resist US intimidation. Given that the Western Empire is failing, more and more countries are looking to stabilize themselves with the added protection of Russian Military Tech.Russian Yakovlev Yak-130s aren't the only attractive tech sought after by Latin American countries.And what self-respecting nation state in the market for defensive weapons wouldn't want Russian-made products after witnessing the spectacularly effective way in which Russia defended Syria from US-backed jihadists and ISIS forces and their head-chopping allies as they attempted to overthrow the Assad government. Russia has shown itself to be more than a match for US weaponry, with a tenth of the budget, and has operated impeccably in the international stage. Making Russia a very attractive business partner for our chaotic future.This new Russian military tech presents a ray of hope for any country that wishes to relieve itself from the toxic influence of the US empire.