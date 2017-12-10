© Alexei Danichev / Sputnik



Russian police are looking for a man who was reportedly seen riding the St. Petersburg Metro with what appeared to be a rocket launcher. The manhunt was launched after other passengers reported the issue to police.Described as a hooded man wearing sunglasses, the suspect was seen in the metro around 8:50 local time (5:50 GMT). According to witnesses, he left the train carriage at one of the stations located in the center of the city.A woman, 27, who was travelling in the same train carriage, immediately reported the suspect to police. It is however still unclear whether the man was indeed carrying a grenade launcher or posed a threat. The police are still looking into the case.