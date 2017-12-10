St. Petersburg Metro
© Alexei Danichev / Sputnik
A train arrives at station of the St. Petersburg Metro.
Russian police are looking for a man who was reportedly seen riding the St. Petersburg Metro with what appeared to be a rocket launcher. The manhunt was launched after other passengers reported the issue to police.

Described as a hooded man wearing sunglasses, the suspect was seen in the metro around 8:50 local time (5:50 GMT). According to witnesses, he left the train carriage at one of the stations located in the center of the city.

A woman, 27, who was travelling in the same train carriage, immediately reported the suspect to police. It is however still unclear whether the man was indeed carrying a grenade launcher or posed a threat. The police are still looking into the case.