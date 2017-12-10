Sweden. The fire was extinguished soon after the attack. Swedish law enforcement forces have locked down the area, launching a probe into the incident, media reports say.
No-go Sweden:— Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 10, 2017
1. FM @margotwallstrom calls USA recognition of Israel's capital 'catastrophic', 'unilateral', 'jeopardizes peace & stability in region & beyond'
2. Malmö rally chants 'We will shoot the Jews'
3. Gothenburg tonight: 21 masked men firebomb synagogue, terrorize youths pic.twitter.com/VLCjWV8I0K
Meantime, in Malmo hundreds of people participated in an anti-Semitic rally, chanting insults over the US move on Jerusalem, Swedish media outlets reported.
"We will shoot Jews" chants heard at rally in Sweden https://t.co/P9OGvFBfpZ— Rabbi Steven Burg (@stevenburg) December 10, 2017
Jewish Agency for Israel spokesperson Avi Mayer has expressed his concern over the recent anti-Semitic attack and rally that took place in Sweden.
"Just last night, protesters shouted 'we're going to shoot the Jews' in Malmo, Sweden's third-largest city... I cannot imagine what it feels like to be a Swedish Jew today," Mayer wrote on his Twitter page.
The recent events in Sweden occurred three days after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and relocate the US embassy from Tel Aviv, which caused the negative reaction of Muslims worldwide.