august ames
© Youtube/Natalia Powel
Mercedes Grabowski (known as August Ames) died of asphyxia due to hanging, the Ventura Health Care Agency reported.

The porn starlet, August Ames, who suffered from chronic depression, passed away at the age of 23 in Camarillo, California. Her friends' fears that she could have taken her own life, confirmed. While the medical examiner has announced news of her suicide by hanging, toxicology tests are still underway. August Ames killed herself following a backlash over statements she made about shooting a scene with an actor who had been filmed in gay pornography.

"Omg, I can't believe she's dead," wrote friend Anikka Albright. "You people should have known better than to berate her over her personal thoughts! Shame on all you for beating it into the ground. Online harassment is a real thing & it claimed another life. Someone who I liked & would have even called a friend!"


Her husband, Kevin Moore, confirmed Ames' death and asked for privacy.

"She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me. Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time."

Twitter bursts with posts condemning cyber bullying:


Having starred in more than 270 movies since 2013, she was nominated as "Female performer of the year" for the 2017 Adult Video News Awards, which are slated to take place in January.