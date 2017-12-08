© Youtube/Natalia Powel

Mercedes Grabowski (known as August Ames) died of asphyxia due to hanging, the Ventura Health Care Agency reported.The porn starlet, August Ames, who suffered from chronic depression, passed away at the age of 23 in Camarillo, California. Her friends' fears that she could have taken her own life, confirmed. While the medical examiner has announced news of her suicide by hanging, toxicology tests are still underway."Omg, I can't believe she's dead," wrote friend Anikka Albright.Her husband, Kevin Moore, confirmed Ames' death and asked for privacy."She was the kindest person I ever knew and she meant the world to me. Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time."Twitter bursts with posts condemning cyber bullying:Having starred in more than 270 movies since 2013, she was nominated as "Female performer of the year" for the 2017 Adult Video News Awards, which are slated to take place in January.