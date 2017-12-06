© Polizei Südhessen

According to the police it happened it happened last Friday night. Visitors discovered the crime around 6:45 am and called the police.In the last six months there have been several incidents at the cemetery. At the end of June, 30 crosses were pulled out of the ground in the same way. In September a tombstone was damaged at the cemetery.German police are looking for the perpetrators of the crimes and are asking the public for assistance.