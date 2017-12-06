© dr_relling/Flickr, CC BY-SA



The UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) is debating whether to impose a moratorium on the gene research next year and several southern countries fear a possible military application.UN diplomats confirmed that the new email release would worsen the "bad name" of gene drives in some circles.. Proponents of the gene-editing technology say it can be used to wipe out malaria-spreading mosquitoes, for example. Critics point out that the method could have unforeseen environmental consequences.The use of genetic extinction technologies in bioweapons is the stuff of nightmares, but known research is focused entirely on pest control and eradication.Some UN experts, though, worry about unintended consequences. One told the Guardian: "You may be able to remove viruses or the entire mosquito population, but that may also have downstream ecological effects on species that depend on them."Jim Thomas, a co-director of the ETC group which obtained the emails, said the US military influence they revealed would strengthen the case for a ban."The dual use nature of altering and eradicating entire populations is as much a threat to peace and food security as it is a threat to ecosystems," he said. "Militarisation of gene drive funding may even contravene the Enmod convention against hostile uses of environmental modification technologies."Gene-drive research has been pioneered by an Imperial College London professor, Andrea Crisanti, who confirmed he has been hired by Darpa on a $2.5m contract to identify and disable such drives.Interest in the technology among US army bureaus has shot up since a secret report by the elite Jason group of military scientists last year "received considerable attention among various agencies of the US government", according to an email by Gerald Joyce, who co-chaired a Jason study group in June.A second Jason report was commissioned in 2017 assessingtechnical obstacles that must be overcome to develop gene drive technology and employ it 'in the wild'," Joyce wrote.