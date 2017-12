© Twitter/Lisa Bloom

Conyers' attorney, Arnold Reed of Southfield, dismissed the new claims, noting that Grubbs is a relative of Brown's and calling them "another instance of tomfoolery from the mouth of Harvey Weinstein's attorney." Bloom previously represented Weinstein, a movie mogul accused of sexual harassment by several women, before resigning in recent months.



Reed added that Grubb's claims were "unworthy of any further response."

Michigan Congressman John Conyers is facing new accusations of sexual assault by another member of his former staff.Monday, Attorney Lisa Bloom, released a sworn affidavit by former Conyers staffer, Elisa Grubb, accusing the congressman ofThe accusations included detailed descriptions of howOne particularly distressing detail claims Conyers sexually assaulted Grubbs while in church.Grubbs claims there were other witnesses to this event.Grubbs also says she witnessed ConyersConyers attorney dismissed the claims according to the Detroit Free Press:Conyers has now been accused by six different women of sexually inappropriate behavior and harassment.There are conflicting reports on John Conyers future in congress. Reports announced Tuesday morning he would be resigning.