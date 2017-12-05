aliens
A research center at Akdeniz University in the Mediterranean province of Antalya has included "Ufology and Exopolitics" in its latest curriculum, in a bid to prepare for possible contact with visitors from outer space.

Erhan Kolbaşı, the tutor of the class and deputy chair of the Sirius UFO Space Sciences Research Center, told the Doğan News Agency that humankind could make contact with extraterrestrial beings "within 10 or 15 years."

"We believe representatives from the world and extraterrestrial civilizations will soon be making official contact with each other. We think they will be in an open and mass contact," Kolbaşı said. He added that the lesson was a part of preparations for the "biggest change seen in the history of the world."

Kolbaşı also claimed that a shady group named "MJ12" has been suppressing the spread of knowledge on extraterrestrial beings "in order to protect the national interests of the U.S."

Fiber optic cables, microchips, night vision technology and bullet-proof garments have been produced due to the information gathered from the analyses of crashed UFOs, he also suggested.

Exopolitics, which the new curriculum at Akdeniz University will address, focuses on sources of information and methodology, the history of cover-up of knowledge on extraterrestrial beings, preparations to open contact, and galactic diplomacy.