"It seems this desire was developed," he said. "It was watered with very potent fertilizer."

The US government has convicted more than 200 people on terrorism-related charges using similar methods

the FBI "isn't finding people with a bomb in their garage. They're finding people who are loudmouths and they say, "Oh, we can help you in the name of al-Qaeda or the Islamic State."

"And the most disturbing part is that most of these people seem to be mentally ill and do not have connections to overseas terrorists on their own."