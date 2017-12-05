© Pen News/Antonio Busiello

The sunken city of the Caesars, lost for centuries beneath the waves, has been revealed in stunning new photographs.Baiae was the resort of choice for the Roman super-rich and became notorious for its sprawling mansions.Italy is hardly short on Roman ruins - but what's left of Baia is in a league of its ownIt was a place synonymous with luxury and wickedness, historians claim - a wine-soaked party townNow the site in the Gulf of Naples, modern-day Italy, has been rediscovered and opened to divers - who found many treasures still intact.Among the sights now visible are the Pisoni and Protiro villas, where intricate white mosaics as well as residential rooms can be seen."Pliny the Younger used to live here and from here, across the gulf, he witnessed and described the 79 AD eruption of Mount Vesuvius that destroyed Pompeii and Herculaneum."In its heyday, Baiae was frequented by famous Romans including Julius Caesar, Nero, Pompey the Great, Marius, and Hadrian - who died there.Antonio Busiello, who lives in Naples, photographed the site and found that roads, walls, mosaics and even statues had survived the ravages of time.The 45-year-old said: "The beautiful mosaics, and the villas and temples that have reemerged or are still underwater show the opulence and wealth of this area."It was considered one of the most important Roman cities for centuries.But as the centuries passed, much of it was lost to the sea as volcanic activity caused the coastline to retreat 400m inlandHe added: "Diving here is like a dive into history, looking at ancient Roman ruins underwater is something hard to describe, a beautiful experience indeed."There's also the Nymphaeum of Punta Epitaffio, where divers swim among the statues of Ulysses and his helmsman Baius, for whom Baiae was named.