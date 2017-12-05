Former Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 25: Representative Corrine Brown(D-FL) speaks during the Stars For Trayvon: A Fundraiser at Shadowroom on April 25, 2012 in Washington, DC.
Former Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown was sentenced to five years in federal prison Monday on number of charges including tax fraud and tax crimes.

A judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison and a 3-year supervised release. Brown will be forced to surrender to authorities sometime after Jan. 8., according to CBS 47.

The jury convicted Brown of stealing money from a fake charity, One Door For Education. The "charity" was supposed to give scholarships to children who could not afford school but instead the Democratic congresswoman used the donations to go on trips and purchase expensive items. She also used the money to host parties.


Brown was seen praying with a group of supporters before her hearing, knowing she was facing life in prison.


Brown's attorney was pleading for a probation deal to avoid jail time, but the judge slapped Brown with five years behind bars.