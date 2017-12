© Kris Connor/Getty Images



Former Florida Democratic Rep. Corrine Brown was sentenced to five years in federal prison Monday on number of charges including tax fraud and tax crimes.A judge sentenced Brown to five years in prison and a 3-year supervised release. Brown will be forced to surrender to authorities sometime after Jan. 8., according to CBS 47 Brown was seen praying with a group of supporters before her hearing, knowing she was facing life in prison.Brown's attorney was pleading for a probation deal to avoid jail time, but the judge slapped Brown with five years behind bars.