New Enland

Enjoy it while you can
Are you frustrated that your favorite team seems to always lose to the Boston Celtics, New England Patriots or Boston Red Sox? Help may be coming, if you can wait a few years.

"The upwelling we detected is like a hot air balloon, and we infer that something is rising up through the deeper part of our planet under New England."

That's right. Seismologists report that a volcano is building up under the northeastern United States - Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. Vadim Levin, a geophysicist and professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences of Rutgers University, led the research and co-authored the paper published this week in the journal Geology. He and his team used data collected by the EarthScope program of the National Science Foundation (NSF) which has deployed thousands of seismic, GPS and other geophysical instruments across North America to monitor the forces behind volcanoes and earthquakes. That data shows that the area, particularly under central Vermont and western New Hampshire, has a force to be reckoned with.

"It is not Yellowstone (National Park)-like, but it's a distant relative in the sense that something relatively small - no more than a couple hundred miles across - is happening."

See entire article here.