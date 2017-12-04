© Anadolu Agency

"If you direct towards Deir Ezzor, the U.S. will give the necessary support to provide a post towards the sea to the SDF and the Syrian Democratic Parliament," the US intelligence chief told the SDF leadership, during a meeting according to Silo.

this means that the SDF and the US have not only conspired to attack the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), but also to capture strategic positions along the Syrian coast that's considered a heartland for Russia in Syria

"The Turkish intervention would be the end of their dreams that they traded. [Against] the case of Turkish intervention in Afrin, they wanted Russian forces. The Syrian regime wanted the raising of the Syrian flag in case of contact with the Turks. But the regime put as a prerequisite the transfer of the points that the flag was raised to the regime itself," Silo said.

to cut the Damascus government off Iraq

"The US seeing that the regime is reaching those areas rapidly, mobilized the SDF. It requested from Sahin Cilo [YPG regional figure] to do this job [launch Deir Ezzor attack]. There is something that most people do not know ... Many posts that were taken, were left to the Russians. Even CONICO gas plant and the surrounding oil fields were left to the Russians. When these transfers were made, the regime and the Russians did not advance further." Silo said.