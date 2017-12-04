© Bestherb



Water extract of the Chinese herb Galla chinensis has potent anticaries effects, effectively inhibiting acid production caused by caries-associated bacteria and increasing teeth's resistance to acid

The health of your teeth is largely dependent on your diet, which affects not only your gut microbiome but also your oral microbiome. Like your bones, your teeth need certain nutrients to remain strong and healthy

Omega-3 fats may help ward off gum disease. People who consumed the highest levels of the animal-based omega-3 fats were 23 percent to 30 percent less likely to have gum disease

Research shows topical fluoride is unlikely to provide any significant protection against cavities. Other studies show fluoride is a neurotoxic endocrine disruptor that does more harm than good

Coconut oil is a natural antibacterial alternative that can significantly improve your oral health. Oil pulling with coconut oil has been shown to significantly reduce plaque formation and gum disease with consistent use

The Anticaries Activity of Galla Chinensis

"In the present study, several Galla chinensis extracts with different main ingredients were obtained and determined by liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry analysis. The antibacterial capacity was determined using the polymicrobial biofilms model, which can generate reproducible plaque-like biofilms that occur in vivo.

The effect of inhibiting tooth demineralization was tested using an in vitro pH-cycling regime, which mimicked the periodic pH change in mouth. 'Medium molecular weight gallotannins are the most active constituent in terms of caries prevention' concluded Xuelian Huang, Ph.D., DDS, the lead author."

Dietary Guidelines for Strong, Healthy Teeth

The foods were natural, unprocessed and organic (and contained no sugar except for the occasional bit of honey or maple syrup)

The people ate foods that grew in their native environment. In other words, they ate locally grown, seasonal foods

Many of the cultures ate unpasteurized dairy products, and all of them ate fermented foods

A significant portion of the food was eaten raw

All of the cultures ate animal products, including animal fat, full-fat butter and organ meats

What About Fluoride?

Poor Diet Is the Primary Cause of Dental Decay

Children going to bed with a bottle of sweetened drink in their mouth, or sucking at will from such a bottle during the day

Poor dental hygiene and poor access to and use of dental health services, usually related to socioeconomic status

Mineral deficiencies, like magnesium, which can weaken bones and teeth 9

Vitamin K2 is crucial for bone mineralization and unless you consume grass fed organic animal products and nonpasteurized fermented foods on a regular basis, there is a good chance you might be deficient in this important nutrient

More than 600 medications promote tooth decay by inhibiting saliva

"Current approaches to controlling dental caries are failing to prevent high levels of caries in adults in all countries and this relates to the current high level of sugar intake across the globe. Thus, for multiple reasons, including obesity and diabetes prevention, we need to adopt a new and radical policy of progressive sugar reduction. The progressive accumulation of dental caries, despite widespread use of fluoride, shows that sugars intakes should be <3 percent to minimize the disability and cost of dental caries in a population."

Foods That Fight Bad Breath

Cinnamon , thanks to the presence of antimicrobial cinnamic aldehyde, which helps prevent odor-causing bacteria

Water . Dry mouth promotes microbial growth that can lead to bad breath. Making sure you're well-hydrated by drinking more water can help stimulate saliva production

. Dry mouth promotes microbial growth that can lead to bad breath. Making sure you're well-hydrated by drinking more water can help stimulate saliva production Strawberries . Their high water content and vitamin C help deter odor-causing bacteria

. Their high water content and vitamin C help deter odor-causing bacteria Green tea contains antioxidants that help deter and destroy odor-causing bacteria

contains antioxidants that help deter and destroy odor-causing bacteria Parsley, apple and spinach - all three of which contain polyphenols that help break down foul-smelling sulfur compounds

Coconut Oil Is Excellent for Oral Health

Oil Pulling Explained

"It acts much like the oil you put in your car engine. The oil picks up dirt and grime. When you drain the oil, it pulls out the dirt and grime with it, leaving the engine relatively clean. Consequently, the engine runs smoother and lasts longer. Likewise, when we expel harmful substances from our bodies our health is improved and we run smoother and last longer."

Take Control of Your Oral Health

Avoid fluoridated water and fluoridated toothpaste

Minimize your sugar and grain consumption and avoid processed foods. To really minimize your risk of cavities, limit dietary sugars to 3 percent of your total energy intake or less

Increase consumption of fresh vegetables, fermented foods and high-quality animal-based omega-3 fats

Practice good daily oral hygiene and get regular cleanings from a mercury-free dentist

Consider oil pulling with coconut oil, which is a powerful inhibitor of a large variety of pathogenic organisms

Help End the Practice of Fluoridation

Internet Resources Where You Can Learn More

Together, Let's Help FAN Get the Funding They Deserve