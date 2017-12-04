Responding to Mr Flynn's guilty plea for lying to the FBI as part of the federal investigation into possible links between his presidential campaign and Russia, Mr Trump tweeted:Mr Flynn was interviewed by the FBI on 24 January and he admitted in a Washington DC courtroom earlier this week, that he had made false statements at that time about his contact in December with then-Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. He discussed US sanctions with the ambassador on 29 December.The week before he spoke about a United Nations vote on Israel. Mr Flynn admitted to originally telling the FBI that he did not do so.Knowing that Mr Flynn lied while pressuring the FBI drop an investigation could potentially be seen as obstruction of justice according to critics, including California Democrat Representative Ted Lieu.