Donald Trump is facing claims that a tweet about the firing of his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn could amount to obstruction of justice, with one former government ethics official saying it could 'end' his presidency.
Responding to Mr Flynn's guilty plea for lying to the FBI as part of the federal investigation into possible links between his presidential campaign and Russia, Mr Trump tweeted: "I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide!"
Critics jumped on the social media post, claiming it appeared to suggest that Mr Trump knew that Mr Flynn had lied to investigators before he was forced out of the administration in February.
Comment: This is more of the inane, hysterical nonsense that the Western liberal press seems determined to foist on the public mind, repeating it ad-nauseum as if that fact alone will make something out of nothing. It DOESN'T MATTER if Trump knew Flynn had lied to the FBI about his innocuous meeting with the Russian UN ambassador over a UN vote on Israeli illegal settlements, because as is WELL KNOWN, the FBI were wiretapping the Russian ambassador and so knew themselves that the meeting had taken place. What kind of a sick joke is this??
The president then allegedly encouraging the head of the FBI to drop the investigation into Mr Flynn.
Comment: Trump claims he did no such thing, but you know what? It DOESN'T MATTER even if he did! Because it would have been totally rational and normal for anyone to ask the duplicitous idiot Comey to stop hounding Trump admin. officials over NOTHING!
Mr Flynn was interviewed by the FBI on 24 January and he admitted in a Washington DC courtroom earlier this week, that he had made false statements at that time about his contact in December with then-Russian Ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. He discussed US sanctions with the ambassador on 29 December.
The week before he spoke about a United Nations vote on Israel. Mr Flynn admitted to originally telling the FBI that he did not do so.
The former director of the US Office of Government Ethics, Walter Shaub, was quick to suggest the tweet might have "ended" any other presidential administration
Comment: Sigh! Mr Shaub is obviously one of the delusional ones who believes that if they repeat something enough times, then it becomes true.
Knowing that Mr Flynn lied while pressuring the FBI drop an investigation could potentially be seen as obstruction of justice according to critics, including California Democrat Representative Ted Lieu.
Comment: "According to critics". Indeed, the delusional critics who think that whatever they can imagine become a reality.