A horrifying video was submitted to the Free Thought Project this weekend showing two Georgia cops force a man to cut his own dog's head off because one of them had just shot it.The owner of the dog, Joe Nathan Goodwin filmed the incident. The video shows that simply because Goodwin refused to cut off his dog's head that he was assaulted by a police officer and thrown down on the hood of his truck.Imagine for a moment, police officers coming on to your property, killing your dog in front of your children, and as you were grieving, they force you to remove its head.According to Goodwin, after the officer shot the dog, another officer, Hollis, in the purple shirt, showed up and demanded to see the shot records. Goodwin says that although he thinks the dog was current on his shots, he couldn't immediately produce them. That's when things turned south."I tell you what," says the officer as Goodwin refuses to remove his deceased dog's head. "I will take you to jail and charge you.""Charge me with what?" asks Goodwin.says the cop, clearly unable to cite a law that states a person must cut off their dog's head when told to do so by a police officer."What law did I break?" Goodwin asks."We asking you to cut...remove the dog's head," the officer states as if this is some lawful order.After Goodwin refuses, using profanity, Hollis snaps."I'mma tell you something right now. I'm investigator Hollis. You're not gonna talk to me nor my deputy like that," says the officer before assaulting Goodwin and throwing him into his truck.At this point, the other deputy should've moved in to stop the attack, however, he stood by and did nothing."We don't know this process either," says the deputy who claimed to be animal control earlier in the video."If it was my dog, I couldn't cut the head off either," says the deputy, clearly showing how wrong this order was."I will shoot any dog that comes my way," he said, noting, "your dog come at me twice.""I bet his tail was wagging and everything and your pussy ass did 'boom,' it's all good," Goodwin said.As the two officers fumble to do their jobs and try to figure out the law, they eventually force Goodwin to do the unspeakable. Also, according to Georgia law, appropriate protective gear should be used when extracting specimens for laboratory submission to reduce exposure to potentially infectious material. This did not happen. Below is a video showing what happens when ignorance, violence, and authority mix. Sadly, the police won, they forced Goodwin to cut the head off of his dog and he filmed it. The video was too graphic for us to share here.