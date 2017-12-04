Getting former National Security Advisor to Donald Trump Michael Flynn on a single 'lying to the FBI' charge means that after six months of investigation Mueller confirmed what we already knew, Flynn made a couple of phone calls that he shouldn't have.
He was already fired by Trump for this.
Martha! Flynn
So, Michael Flynn will become this decade's Martha Stewart.
He will be an example the media will use to allow people to vent their frustration with government corruption. Martha Stewart was used that way; to make people feel good about sticking it to rich people during the financial crisis.
It's a tired trope of cultural Marxism; try people in the court of public opinion to reinforce class divisions and stereotypes that capitalists are all thieves. In the case of Martha Stewart she made people happy selling them a traditional lifestyle which conflicted with Third Wave feminism.
She needed to be destroyed.
Everyone thinks she was convicted for insider trading. She was convicted for 'giving false testimony' to the FBI.
This is a charge that the FBI gets a 95% conviction rate on because it is easy for people to misremember details of their life and over the course of multiple interviews give contradictory statements. Flynn gets the upgraded version of the charge, "Knowingly Giving False Testimony," but the end result is the same.
This behavior is well-documented in humans. And yet, the U.S. government continues to prosecute people under this dubious charge, ruining lives and reputations for the sake, in most cases, of political expedience.
I'm not saying the Michael Flynn didn't lie to the FBI about his phone calls with various Russian officials. I'm not saying that Flynn didn't have some basic conflict of interest because of his other business in Russia.
But I am saying none of this, in any substantive way, was a threat to national security or is proof of collusion by the Trump team. Anyone still thinking this needs therapy.
And yet, the media will tell us this is so and those that want to believe it will.
Mueller Shoots Blanks at Flynn
If Mueller had any real evidence of collusion Flynn would have been charged with espionage and/or treason. He wasn't.
We have one count of lying about a phone call to the FBI about questions within his purview as National Security Advisor to the President-elect. This entire affair is one of the dumbest things in the history of U.S. politics.
So far Mueller has indicted Paul Manafort for tax evasion in 2011, George Papadopoulos for lying and Flynn for lying about a conversation he's already admitted to and been fired for.
Can someone please explain to me why anyone considers this important?
The clue that Mueller will not deliver much more than he has is building in the media now. For the past week the major media outlets have been prepping the narrative that Robert Mueller is incompetent.
Getting Coal for Christmas
From the L. A. Times on Sunday to Newsweek earlier this week, the media that, heretofore, have painted Mueller as the acme of prosecutorial acumen, are now telling us that he's a control-freak who has botched investigations in the past.
From the L.A. Times:
But at 73, Mueller has a record that shows a man of fallible judgment who can be slow to alter his chosen course. At times, he has intimidated or provoked resentment among subordinates. And his tenacious yet linear approach to evaluating evidence led him to fumble the biggest U.S. terrorism investigation since 9/11.Or that his investigation is creating unintended consequences. From the Washington Post of all places:
Now, as he leads a sprawling investigation aimed at the White House, Mueller's prosecutorial discretion looms over the Trump presidency.
Since Mueller was appointed, more people and firms have either filed or amended registrations that make public their work on behalf of foreign interests than had done so over the same time period in each of at least the past 20 years. Lobbyists, lawyers and public relations professionals who work for foreign companies and governments say Mueller's probe has spooked K Street, and firms are likely to be more careful in their compliance with public disclosure standards.The Podesta Group is in the process of tearing itself down and re-branding. The Post article, in a rare example of journalistic integrity, goes on the question Mueller's use of FARA in his indictments of Paul Manafort.
"My colleagues are being contacted by waves of clients concerned about this," said Joe Sandler, an ethics and lobbying lawyer in Washington who specializes in Foreign Agents Registration Act issues.
In short, the media is preparing to let down the entire political left still convinced Stephen Colbert is correct about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin. The investigation has to show something for its months of work.
And since everyone knows Mueller has nothing the narrative has to shift away from "Mueller Proves Trump Innocence" to "Mueller Screwed up the Investigation."
This way they get to have their conspiratorial cake and wallow in it too. Just in time for Christmas.
Meanwhile, John Conyers resigns from the House of Representatives due to egregious violations of House ethics rules and no one cares. Because "Russia hacked muh election" proves the U.S. power apparatus is on a collision course with the truth many people are not prepared to handle.
There is a word to describe this feeling welling up inside of me...
Winning.
