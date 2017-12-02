© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

having cared for them by feeding and playing with them daily,"

An 8-year-old boy is dead after being attacked by dogs in Cherokee County near Cowpens National Battlefield.Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said in an email Korbin Michael Williams of 253 Daniel Morgan School Road, Gaffney, was mauled to death by multiple dogs near his home.. The boy managed to get adults, who came to Korbin's aid, he said.Fowler said.Turner said the dogs were in a fence when deputies arrived, but got out and came up to deputies aggressively. Two of the three dogs were shot and killed, Turner said.The third dog ran away and deputies are still looking for it.Investigators aren't sure what kind of dogs they were."Obviously this is a horrible situation for the deputies, the family members and the neighbors who witnessed this," Turner said.Investigators are still working to gather as much information as possible, and they are trying to figure out who owns the dogs.Turner said it was unclear if charges would be filed.Fowler said an autopsy has been scheduled.