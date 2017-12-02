CNN senior producer Teddy Davis
CNN senior producer Teddy Davis was fired Wednesday for inappropriate behavior
A CNN senior producer was fired Wednesday after multiple accusations of harassment.

Teddy Davis, who worked on Jake Tapper's "State of the Union," had been the subject of complaints from three women, according to the Washington Post.

"A comprehensive investigation was conducted as soon as this matter was brought to our attention," the network said in a statement.

"The behavior attributed to Mr. Davis does not align with the standards and values of CNN and Mr. Davis is no longer with the company."

Davis previously served as the deputy director of political coverage at ABC News, according to his LinkedIn page.

"When CNN executives were told about these complaints, they reacted swiftly and appropriately, as they should," Tapper tweeted.

"Workplaces need to be safe and I am fully supportive of CNN's action."