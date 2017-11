Marking the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron proposed new policies that he's aiming to go into effect in 2018. Among these new ideas is that "gender-based insults" are now going to be "punishable by law." People who say these "gender-based insults" will face a fine.From France 24 "Let's seal a pact of equality between men and women," Macron said in a speech marking the International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women.About violence and sexual abuse, he said: "It is essential that shame changes camp.""Gender-based insults will be punishable by law. Offenders will face a deterrent fine," he added.Additionally, France is likely to ( finally ) set an age of consent.Other policies proposed include tweaking current statute of limitations laws, and allowing for people to report sexual assault online.And, for instance: is Ham from "The Sandlot" now a criminal for this exchange?Or, alternatively, would this clapping rhyme be worthy of a fine due to its characterization of men?Violence against women is certainly a problem that needs to be addressed. But