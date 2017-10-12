This was the stunning moment a large fire rainbow appeared through the clouds.Onlookers captured the beautiful sight in Chiang Mai province, northern Thailand, last Friday at 4pm local time.The phenomenon - known as a circumhorizontal arc - is caused by sunlight shining through tiny ice crystals suspended in the atmosphere.It causes a stunning rainbow-like effect that appears like a glowing ball of multi-coloured bright light in the sky.Morgan Chakkaew, 35, captured the footage while he was working last week in the Doi Saket district of the region.He said: 'It was a beautiful sight. It's not something I've seen before and it's not something I think I'll see again.'Everybody who looked up at the sky was amazes. It was a very powerful view like special effects from a science fiction movie.''