Russia stands ready to mediate relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 21:24 UTC
"We tried several times and offered [to help Iran and Saudi Arabia sit down at the negotiating table], but we do not impose our intermediary role," Bogdanov told reporters.
"But we have always told our partners in both Saudi Arabia and Iran that we are ready to provide both a platform for contacts and friendly services."
Bogdanov added that Moscow has always highlighted the need to resolve the issues between the two countries.
"Many problems would have been much easier to resolve had there been mutual understanding and trust between Tehran and Riyadh," Bogdanov said.
He added that the situation in the entire region, especially regarding antiterrorism efforts, depends on mutual understanding and cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Bogdanov stressed that Russia always tells Saudi Arabia and Iran that it is ready to report something from one side to another or to organize their bilateral contacts. "These proposals remain on the table both with our Saudi and Iranian partners," he said.
In May, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman accused Saudi Arabia of supporting terrorism and seeking confrontational policies in the region. He was responding to comments by the Saudi deputy crown prince, who earlier ruled out dialogue with Tehran. Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman al-Saud, the kingdom's defense minister, said it was impossible to mend relations between his country and Iran due to Tehran's "extremist ideology" and ambitions to "control the Islamic world."
Diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked the Saudi embassy in Tehran, following the execution of prominent Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr in Riyadh. Saudi Arabia's foreign minister responded by accusing Iran of setting up "terrorist cells" inside the kingdom. Iran then issued a warning that "divine vengeance" would come to Saudi Arabia as a punishment for Nimr's execution as well as for Riyadh's bombings in Yemen and support for the Bahraini government.
In February of this year, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, while on a visit to Saudi ally Kuwait, said that Tehran would like to restore relations and improve ties with all its Gulf Arab neighbors.
One area where Moscow and Riyadh disagree is Iran's involvement in Syria.
Riyadh, a main backer of the Syrian opposition, is against the actions of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Hezbollah group in Syria. According to Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir, these groups influence the situations in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, the Gulf countries, and Yemen, and have no place in Syria or any other part of the world. Riyadh's primary objective has been to put an end to Iran's involvement in the region.
Meanwhile, Russia has argued that Iran and Hezbollah are operating in Syria at the official request of President Bashar Assad.
"We don't see Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. We believe that both of them [Iran and Hezbollah] - like Russia's air forces - came to Syria following the request of the legitimate government," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed in April.
Comment: Russia understands the benefits that would come with mending ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Tensions fostered by Washington have grown greatly over the past decades, resulting in the instability that is the life blood of the US empire. Peaceful relations between these two leaders in the Middle East is seen as a threat to the US, and their propaganda machine is unraveling at the seams to maintain their delusional reality. Just a matter of months ago it would have been unimaginable to consider the re-establishment of relations between Tehran and Riyadh. But with the past weeks of growing ties between Russia and Saudi Arabia, some new possibilities seem to be emerging.