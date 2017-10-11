Katie PavlichTownhall
Tue, 10 Oct 2017 02:30 UTC
© ABC7 New York
Former presidential candidate and so-called women's champion Hillary Clinton has finally made a statement condemning Hollywood mega-donor Harvey Weinstein...through a spokesperson six days after allegations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced in news reports
(Weinstein didn't deny them).
Did we really think she'd do it herself? And surprise, she didn't address whether she'll give back his dirty money.
From CNN:
"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior." The statement made no mention of returning contributions from Weinstein.
Weinstein raised thousands of dollars for Clinton's 2016 campaign and fellow Democrats have called on her to return the funds. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have also been silent.
I'll leave you with this:
Comment:
Eye-on-the-prize Killary: She had to have known this guy was pure sleaze. It's about the money and none of the rest matters. And she's keeping
the money (around $250k
donated to the Clinton Foundation).
CNN anchor Erin Burnett's tweet was apropos: "HRC spoke for 90 mins last nite, didn't mention Harvey Weinstein. She won't give women a 'pass' for not voting for her, but she gave him one." Some more tweets show the common response to Hillary's abnormal behavior:
Kellyanne Conway responded:
And Juanita Broaddrick, one of Bill Clinton's rape victims:
She told Breitbart
:
"Harvey Weinstein and Bill Clinton are cut from the same cloth," Broaddrick charged in an interview with this reporter on Tuesday. "They are both powerful men and had the ability to protect themselves from the rumors and whispers about their well known, deviant and criminal behavior."
"Their victims were bullied into silence while most reporters and those in the 'know' looked the other way," she said.
Broaddrock asserted that "Hillary's entourage waged war on Bill's victims while Weinstein had his own army of Hollywood elite to protect him."
"It's the same scenario over and over with these high profile sexual predators," Broaddrick stated.
"I was reluctant to come forward just like Weinstein's victims were. Our abusers were too powerful and could destroy our livelihood and our world as we knew it."
Even George Clooney is calling for Democrats to return or donate funds provided to them by Weinstein. He added, "If politicians knew these stories, I doubt they'd have been taking donations from him at the DNC." Right. The Blaze
sums up some of Weinstein's Dem donations:
- George's own father, Nick Clooney, who ran for the House in Kentucky in 2004: $4,000
- Former President Barack Obama: $45,800
- Former New York senator, secretary of state, and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton: $26,832
- Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.): $14,200
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y): $11,800
- Former Massachusetts senator, secretary of state, and 2004 presidential candidate John Kerry: $28,000
- Sen. Cory Booker (N.J.): $17,800
- Sen. Al Franken (Minn.): $20,000
- Sen. Kamala Harris (Calif.): $2,500
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.): $5,000
- Former White House chief of staff and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel: $2,000
- The Democratic National Committee: $305,149
- The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee: $193,392
- The Democratic Party of Wisconsin: $10,000
- The Pennsylvania Democratic Party: $5,000
- Our Common Values PAC: $15,000
- Midwest Values PAC: $9,800
- The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee: $18,500
- The Hill PAC: $15,000
- The Human Rights Committee: $10,000
- The NJ Democratic State Committee: $2,200
Speaking of Obama, he finally issued a statement as well (also through a spokesperson).
Given the time taken for Obama and Clinton to say anything, you'd be forgiven for thinking the wouldn't have said anything at all if not for the "hypocrisy costs" involved. That have
to say something. Even CNN's Dana Bash
marvelled at the deafening silence from the Obamas.
See also:
Comment: Eye-on-the-prize Killary: She had to have known this guy was pure sleaze. It's about the money and none of the rest matters. And she's keeping the money (around $250k donated to the Clinton Foundation).
CNN anchor Erin Burnett's tweet was apropos: "HRC spoke for 90 mins last nite, didn't mention Harvey Weinstein. She won't give women a 'pass' for not voting for her, but she gave him one." Some more tweets show the common response to Hillary's abnormal behavior:
Kellyanne Conway responded:
And Juanita Broaddrick, one of Bill Clinton's rape victims:
She told Breitbart: Even George Clooney is calling for Democrats to return or donate funds provided to them by Weinstein. He added, "If politicians knew these stories, I doubt they'd have been taking donations from him at the DNC." Right. The Blaze sums up some of Weinstein's Dem donations:
Given the time taken for Obama and Clinton to say anything, you'd be forgiven for thinking the wouldn't have said anything at all if not for the "hypocrisy costs" involved. That have to say something. Even CNN's Dana Bash marvelled at the deafening silence from the Obamas.
See also: