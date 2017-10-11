© ABC7 New York
Former presidential candidate and so-called women's champion Hillary Clinton has finally made a statement condemning Hollywood mega-donor Harvey Weinstein...through a spokesperson six days after allegations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced in news reports (Weinstein didn't deny them).

Did we really think she'd do it herself? And surprise, she didn't address whether she'll give back his dirty money.

From CNN:
"I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein. The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior." The statement made no mention of returning contributions from Weinstein.

Weinstein raised thousands of dollars for Clinton's 2016 campaign and fellow Democrats have called on her to return the funds. Bill Clinton and Barack Obama have also been silent.

I'll leave you with this: