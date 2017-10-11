The city's "big bang" mystery continues to deepen with residents split on whether it was caused by a meteorite, gas bottle explosion, electrical transformer failure or sonic boom.Beginning with the latter theory, a single FA-18 Hornet was heard flying loudly over Cairns on Sunday night, with a Department of Defence spokesman confirming it landed at Cairns Airport while carrying out a training exercise from RAAF Base Townsville.despite speculation it was the product of juvenile delinquents running rampant at Jensen St in Manoora.The Cairns Post was called by an anonymous man trying to sell CCTV footage he swore showed a jolt of light shooting up a power pole and causing the ensuing aftershock.When he found the spot yesterday morning, there was a large chunk of what looked like concrete inside the hole but no meteorite."I'm sure this is the location of what caused that massive bang though," he said.QFRS confirmed crews attended a small fire in the bushland Sunday evening but an explosion was not reported.The Cairns Post is seeking expert opinion on the mystery.