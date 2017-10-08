Officials with the Chippewa Cree Tribe are slowlyThe Montana Department of Transportation was able to bring equipment to the region to clear the roads.Crews are digging out people with medical needs so they can get to appointments and receive appropriate treatment,Hill County Electric was able to restore power to everyone except about ten homes.Chippewa Cree Tribal Water Resource Director Dustin White is asking residents to be patient as crews slowly work through the heavy and wet snow."I am hoping by tomorrow afternoon we will have all the major arteries opened up and a lot of the villages will be open," White said. "Then we will start working on the individual homes that are off the main highways."White hopes normal operations will resume by Thursday afternoon or Friday.White added as the snow starts to melt, crews will prepare for high waters.