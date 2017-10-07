Secret History
The story of King Arthur and his knights may have been created
RT
Sat, 07 Oct 2017 18:21 UTC
Arthur's adventures have spawned countless books, and quite a few movies over the centuries; One of the most notable of these being Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which details how Arthur and his merry band of buffoons attempt to track down the goblet, battling the Knights of Ni, frenchmen and, of course, a killer rabbit in the process.
That film is just as factual as the fabled King himself, according to Miles Russell, a Senior Lecturer in Roman and Prehistoric Archaeology at Bournemouth University (BU), who believes Arthur was a fictional 'Celtic Superhero' created in the 12th century.
Russell came to the conclusion having forensically analysed a series of medieval texts, including A History of the Kings of Britain, written by Geoffrey of Monmouth in 1136, in which the first full account of King Arthur appears.
"Geoffrey's book itself derives from a series of myths, stories and bardic praise poems that go back to the first century BC, at a time just before Britain became part of the Roman Empire," Russell said in a press release.
"By studying the text with a forensic eye, isolating individual tales and characters, it is possible to identify where the story of King Arthur first came from."
"When you start to look at King Arthur in detail you realise that he is an amalgam of at least five separate characters - he never existed as an independent person at all," Russell added added.
The five characters in question are Ambrosius Aurelianus who lived in the late 400s, Roman general Magnus Maximus, Roman emperor Constantine the Great and prehistoric warlords Arvirargus and Cassivellaunus.
"Once you take all these elements of his story away, there's actually nothing left for Arthur," Russell said. "He's an echo of all these other individuals - what Geoffrey of Monmouth did was create a Celtic superhero for his times, a character for the Britons to celebrate, taken from all the best bits of those individuals who lived before."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Two Army soldiers killed, 6 injured in military vehicle accident in South Carolina
- The story of King Arthur and his knights may have been created
- US warship Reagan approaches Korean Peninsula for drills with South Korea
- Sheriff and deputies indicted for sexual battery, false imprisonment after illegal search conducted on high school students
- New Google AI almost perfectly mimics human speech
- 'Security not paid in euro': German security chiefs reject joining pan-European intelligence service
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Time to pay real attention to children's health
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too - UPDATE
- South African shaman who ordered a woman beheaded for rituals is sentenced to life in prison
- Taliban leader reportedly calls on supporters to stop fighting against Daesh
- Reports of Saudi security forces foiling terrorist attack near royal palace in Jeddah
- Pedophilia network: Cops busted raping and filming cadets to make child porn
- Sex crackpot, liberal left Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's close connection to the Obamas and Clintons
- Turkish President Erdogan announces operation in Idlib, northern Syria
- 'Black-identity extremists' seeking retaliation for police shootings - says FBI report
- Two Democratic and GOP Senators concur: Gun control laws don't work, would not have prevented Las Vegas shooting
- U.S. continues to top world polls as 'greatest threat to world peace,' Americans remain oblivious to reality
- The end of the American empire
- The Hungarian government continues its quest to limit Soros' influence
- Law takes aim at stem cell treatments not approved by the FDA
- US warship Reagan approaches Korean Peninsula for drills with South Korea
- 'Security not paid in euro': German security chiefs reject joining pan-European intelligence service
- Sex crackpot, liberal left Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's close connection to the Obamas and Clintons
- Turkish President Erdogan announces operation in Idlib, northern Syria
- U.S. continues to top world polls as 'greatest threat to world peace,' Americans remain oblivious to reality
- The end of the American empire
- The Hungarian government continues its quest to limit Soros' influence
- Fed up with do-nothing Congress, top GOP donors are closing their wallets
- Russian airstrikes target and kill ISIS warlords, dozens of militants in Syria
- Russian arms deliveries to Iran will not be affected by U.S. abandoning its nuclear agreement
- Investment fund CEO says Russia, Saudi Arabia made $40bn each from OPEC output-cutting deal
- 40 million: Trump overtakes the pope as the world's most-followed leader on Twitter
- Trump talks about 'calm before the storm' after meeting with military officials
- Insanity! The media is now using the post-9/11 response toward war as an argument for gun control
- Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin - The cure for the neocons idiotism: A story of true leadership
- John Pilger: The Rising of Britain's 'New Politics'
- Mueller moving the Russia "investigation" into uncharted territory- now researching limits of presidential power to grant pardons
- NY Times sees potential for Russian ideological propaganda - in puppy ads
- Warmongering Kiev wants UN to send "peacekeeping" forces - otherwise known as NATO bombers - into Donbass
- German prosecutors put the kibosh on NSA spying probe, claim 'no solid evidence'
- Two Army soldiers killed, 6 injured in military vehicle accident in South Carolina
- Sheriff and deputies indicted for sexual battery, false imprisonment after illegal search conducted on high school students
- South African shaman who ordered a woman beheaded for rituals is sentenced to life in prison
- Taliban leader reportedly calls on supporters to stop fighting against Daesh
- Reports of Saudi security forces foiling terrorist attack near royal palace in Jeddah
- Pedophilia network: Cops busted raping and filming cadets to make child porn
- 'Black-identity extremists' seeking retaliation for police shootings - says FBI report
- Two Democratic and GOP Senators concur: Gun control laws don't work, would not have prevented Las Vegas shooting
- Makes no sense: Sexting minors illegal, but having sex with them is okay - Indiana Supreme Court
- Trudeau's liberal government is pro-feminist as long as women hold 'acceptable' opinions
- Several people injured after car ploughed into pedestrians outside London's National History Museum
- Because 'inclusion': Massachusetts elementary school cancels children's Halloween festivities
- Hysteria! Noose-resembling shoelace causes racial uproar at Michigan State University
- Expect more chaos: Antifa plans to hold nationwide statue defacings for Columbus Day
- School under investigation after cop body slams middle school boy in a playground fight
- Americans weigh in on the NFL national anthem protests and Trump's response to it
- Michigan proposes bill to track abusive 'gypsy cops' to keep them from being hired by other police departments
- Traffic fatalities in the US reach a ten-year high
- The Police State expands: US event organizers tighten security after Vegas massacre
- California billboard depicting Trump as a Nazi lasts less than 24 hours
- The story of King Arthur and his knights may have been created
- Recovering cuneiform, the world's oldest known writing
- 3 mass shootings that the US government would rather you forgot - Because they were responsible for them
- Prehistoric humans developed sophisticated social systems to prevent inbreeding
- October 5, 2000: Remembering Yugoslavia, the West's first color revolution victim
- Vietnamese farmer discovers a spectacular world: Sơn Đoòng cave estimated 5M years old is the world's largest cave
- Addicts, armies and agents: How the CIA turned Vietnam and Laos into a lucrative drug trafficking enterprise
- Pre-dynastic rock art discovered in Egypt
- US-UK intelligence 'hold key' to the demise of UN Sec. Gen. Dag Hammarskjold 56 years ago
- Camp Algiers: An internment camp for Nazi sympathizers and Jewish refugees, erased from US history
- Vikings were never the pure-bred master race that white supremacists would like to portray
- Tarxien Temples: Testaments to the architectural, artistic, and technological abilities of ancient Malta
- Treasure hunters unearth unique hoard of Roman bronze in Gloucester
- Traces of 3.95 billion-year-old organisms found in Labrador, Canada
- Hugh Hefner's legacy
- The Great Pyramid of Giza: Archaeologists uncover secrets of how mankind possibly pulled off one of its wonders of the ancient world
- Rashid Khalidi: Balfour Declaration was 'gun pointed at heads' of Palestinians
- Living-in-CIN: CIA archive reveals secret network of ex-spies that worked to influence policy and public perception
- Jar of headless toads discovered inside 4,000-year-old Jerusalem burial
- The Espionage Act of 1917: When the US government declared war on the First Amendment
- New Google AI almost perfectly mimics human speech
- Law takes aim at stem cell treatments not approved by the FDA
- Scientists have witnessed directed teleportation of physical objects, but 'mainstream' individuals are reluctant to accept its validity or implications
- Researchers use the 'Tooth Cracker 5000' to extract stem cells from wisdom teeth
- New material developed that efficiently extracts hydrogen fuel from seawater
- Genetics may explain intergenerational divorce rates
- Hidden 'megathrust' could cause massive earthquake in New Zealand
- Scientists find water on Mars where they thought none could exist
- German officials detect spike in airborne radioactivity in Europe, calculations indicate source in Eastern Europe
- Physicists send particles of light into the past, prove time travel is possible
- Scientists suggest a synthetic crystal can mimic learning and forgetting
- Study reveals world's tropical forests are now carbon emission source
- Nobel prize in physics: Discovery of gravitational waves
- When galaxies collide: Hard to spot supermassive black hole 'couples' found by NASA
- Spacewalk 360: RT releases first-ever panoramic video of two Russian cosmonauts in outer space (VIDEO)
- Security researchers discover hackers can easily take control of "smart" sex toys
- Study suggests methane belches kept water flowing on ancient Mars
- House-sized asteroid will come 'damn close' to Earth next week as it passes only 27,000 miles away
- Is gravity an electrical phenomenon?
- Vision drawn to meaning, not what sticks out
- Dead fish, marine animals wash up along the west coast of India
- 25-foot sinkhole open up in Bengaluru, India
- Shinmoedake volcano eruption warning at Level 2 as tremors increase in Japan
- Storm 'Xavier' kills 9 and shuts down transportation across northern Europe
- Florida, Texas and Louisiana brace for ANOTHER hurricane: Tropical Storm Nate to strengthen as it strikes the Gulf Coast on Sunday after lashing Central America killing 22
- Swarm of giant hornets kills wheelchair-bound woman by stinging her 150 times in 50-minute attack in Japan
- False satellite images of Bali crater and all time high Arctic sea growth anomalies
- Feral dog pack attacks motorcycles and car causing 2 deaths in Thailand
- Over 10,000 fire jellyfish found near Gai Island, Thailand
- Young minke whale dies in Wellfleet Harbor, Massachusetts
- Giant 25ft python attacks Indonesian man, villagers rescue him then kill and eat snake
- Shallow magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off eastern Japan; few hours later M5.4 quake strikes near Iwaki
- Did a meteorite cause a brush fire in New Hampshire?
- Yes, it's Spring in South Africa, but it's snowing in Lesotho and the Drakensberg
- Humpback whale washes up on Block Island, Rhode Island
- Man killed by bear in Odisha, India
- 70-mile-wide wave of butterflies picked up on radar in Denver, Colorado area
- Six killed, three injured by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Whale found stuck to bow of ship near docks in Sheerness, UK
- Houston breaks annual rainfall record set in 1900 with 73.51" of rain so far this year
- Bolide streaks over western France
- South Carolina home hit by meteorite
- Meteor fireball seen in sky before fire breaks out in New Hampshire mountains
- Three meteor fireballs explode in the night sky over China
- NASA captures meteor fireball over Arizona, sonic boom picked up by seismometer
- Fragmenting meteor fireball observed over the Netherlands
- Green meteor fireball spotted over Montgomery, Alabama
- Meteor fireball fragments over Maryland and Pennsylvania
- Very bright daytime meteor fireball explodes over Mauritius and Reunion Island
- Two bright meteor fireballs recorded over Spain on consecutive nights
- Meteor fireball shoots across the night sky in Iceland
- Meteor fireball streaks over St. Petersburg, Russia
- Meteor shower stuns residents of Townsville, Australia
- Huge, unidentified fireball filmed over Krasnodar, Russia
- Large meteor fireball lights up night sky over British Columbia, Canada
- Giant asteroid 'Florence' has two moons as it whizzed past Earth
- Meteor lights up northern New Zealand skies
- Meteor fireball streaks across US east coast skies
- Meteor shower from dead comet arises again after 58 years
- Large meteor fireball filmed over Krugersdorp, South Africa
- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Time to pay real attention to children's health
- Oh, Canada! Nearly 2,000 people completed doctor-assisted suicide in the year since bill was passed
- Symbionts - Viruses are being redefined as more than just pathogens
- Women who avoid meat during pregnancy dramatically raise risk of their children becoming substance abusers
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Chemtrails, Flat Earthers, and Mental Disintegration: What's wrong with these people?
- Flu vaccine-miscarriage study sparks ridiculous spin
- Low birth weight preemies more susceptible to later mental health issues than infants born at normal birth weight - Study
- FDA: 'Love' is not a real ingredient
- About 40 percent of US cancers associated with excess weight
- Coralberry leaves may hold promise for treating the symptoms of asthma
- Doctors warn of cancer-like infections years after getting a tattoo
- Higher coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of death
- Hidden epidemic: We are as dream-deprived as we are sleep-deprived
- Can Wim Hof's breathing methods give us superhuman abilities?
- Scientists unveil new arthritis wonder drug claiming it halts bone loss, increases cartilage
- Symptom of dementia: Researchers link inability to smell peppermint with Alzheimer's disease
- Deadly Immunity - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. exposes the government cover-up of the Mercury/Autism scandal
- Is your multi-vitamin going to kill you?
- Psychosis, mood, and diet: Low-carbohydrate diet superior to antipsychotic medications
- Dissolving illusions: Hard truths about vaccinations the corporate media refuses to acknowledge
- Diseases of the will: Six psychological flaws that prevent talented people from achieving success
- 45-year-long study finds ultra-successful children share common traits: Exceptional mathematics abilities and spacial awareness
- The destruction caused by gaslighting
- Corpus callosum: When you split the brain, do you split the person?
- Addicted to love: The chemistry of addiction
- Straight from the narcissistic parent's mouth
- Boys who fail to join in laughter with their peers could become psychopaths, says new study
- Warmth, not lavish praise, boosts self-esteem in children
- Be impeccable: Commonly misused phrases that will make you sound ignorant
- Combat veterans and near death experiences
- Study finds people with highest psychopathy scores prefer rap music, dislike classical music
- Supporters of nasty leaders share negative personality traits
- Knowledge protects: Learn the attack methods of the dark triad personalities
- Babies learn the value of perseverance by watching grownups stick with a challenge
- More than just folk wisdom: Immersing yourself in nature has a healing effect
- New study says expressive writing can help alleviate stress and stop worrying
- Ian Stevenson's legacy: A case for life after death
- 15% men, 34% women uninterested in sex: How to deal with mismatched libidos
- Signs and symptoms of depression are easily missed in outgoing and highly agreeable people
- 3-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh, India says his real family from a previous life is in Punjab
- Elaborate hoax? Alleged tomb raiders say they've found 20 3-fingered mummies in Peru - and saw live 'beings' too - UPDATE
- Study delves into mysterious lights observed over Norway
- Close encounters, the alchemical kind
- 'Poltergeist' caught on Irish school CCTV
- Mysterious aircraft involved in fatal Air Force crash
- In 1994 UK's "most spectacular" UFO photo was taken down in Britain's Ministry of Defence office - never seen again
- The Thomas Mantell UFO analyses
- The Gulf Breeze UFO sightings 30 years later: Is the truth still out there?
- Missing 411: Hunters asked to keep an eye out for man who disappeared in Mark Twain National Forest in July
- Missing 411: 'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' interviews David Paulides
- Corrientes humanoid photo determined to be a hoax
- Anne Jefferies: An account of a faerie abduction in the 17th century
- The Nirumbee, Pryor Mountain's little people
- Strange readings on US submarine sonar points to belief that Navy has secret USO program - UFO researcher
- Supernatural possession: Demons on trial
- Peruvian pilot offers further details on 1980 UFO sighting
- Alleged UFO spotted over Carlos Paz, Argentina
- Montana woman has been tracking Bigfoot for 24 years
- A possible explanation for the Rendlesham UFO incident
- Nine alien civilizations may be surveilling Earth...
- Life is too short not to get the last laugh: 25 hilarious headstones
- Russia's foreign ministry trolls CIA recruitment drive for Russian speakers - offers 'expert assistance and recommendations'
- RT rates the top 10 Kremlin critics & their hilarious hater campaigns against Russia
- Comedian sets out to insult the flag of every country on Twitter
- How Nasa responded to fears the world was going to end September 23rd
- Satire: Jordan Peterson refuses to pander to Pennywises delusions
- Family films three kangaroos 'squaring up and hitting each other' in neighborhood garden
- 5 reasons your Facebook feed is useless
- Formula One cars to run on broccoli insists new vegan champion!
- Mark Steel: We need to hear all sides of the story in the Grenfell Tower inquiry, not just one-sided anti-fire views from the residents
- Jennifer Lawrence is the voice of crazy in a world gone crazy!
- Kid Rock's recent campaign speech looks frighteningly similar to a scene from Idiocracy
- #Bananagate: #OleMiss Greek Life cancelled after #bananapeel found in tree terrifies participants
- Fake Photographs: Hurricane Harvey Edition
- UFO? Russian sub detector? Mystery object pulled from the sea off Rhode Island coast
- Princeton Scientists Cause Uproar by Discovering "Sex Chromosome"
- Satire: Antifa protesters vow to disrupt Neo-Nazi rally...or whatever else happens to be going on that day
- Going viral: Dog snapped carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey
- Soldier excited to take over his Dad's old patrol route in the never-ending war in Afghanistan
- New dietary laws demand Catholic church put nutritional information on communion wafers
Quote of the Day
We must learn that any person, who will not accept what he knows to be true, for the very love of truth alone, is very definitely undermining his mental integrity.
- Luthor Burbank
Recent Comments
The fascinating aspect of this article revolves around the fact that governments are now big-time gaslighters, and gaslighting is accomplished on...
Bomb threat "caller" in Russia?...
All the majority of us 'know' comes from electronic impulses impossible of verification. The only one's who know are those that were there. And...
Worst ever in the U.S. was 9/11...nearly three thousand murdered in COLD BLOOD! How soon we forget. Manipulation and deception....the SIGN OF THE...