© Tioga Gulon, Boam Meteore, AstroChinon
Bolide captured over western France on October 5, 2017.
A very bright meteor fireball, known as a bolide, steaked over the night sky of Indre-et-Loire in western France on October 5, 2017 reports REFORME (Réseau Français d'ObseRvation de Météores).

The bolide, which was as bright as the full moon, was recorded by REFORME's all-sky camera..