A major forest fire continued to burn Wednesday morning in the White Mountains.The fire has been burning for more than 24 hours near Lost River Gorge in Woodstock.The fire was first reported about 6 a.m. Tuesday.On Wednesday morning, the fire was burning in a remote area in Kinsman Ridge.The chief said the fire doubled in size Tuesday night and has now scorched about 50 acres.Crews were at the scene of the fire through the night to monitor the situation.The Lost River Gorge was closed Tuesday because crews were using the attraction's parking lot as a staging area.Gorge officials planned to reopen the attraction as normal on Wednesday.