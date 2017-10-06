© Sputnik/ Michael Alaeddin



According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a Mi-28 Russian combat chopper made an emergency landing in the Syrian province of Hama due to malfunction on Friday.The helicopter has been escorting a Mi-8 transport helicopter with the servicemen of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation on board.The helicopter crew is unharmed and was taken to an airfield."The life and health of the pilots is not in danger. According to the report of the crew and after the inspection of the vehicle, there was no fire impact on the helicopter," the Russian military said.