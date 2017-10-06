© Saichon Srinuanchan
Officials tranquilize and capture two of the feral dogs that have been attacking vehicles in Muang district, Ratchaburi. The pack caused major damage to a parked car (inset).
The hunt began on Friday to round up a pack of feral dogs that have terrorised motorcyclists, causing the death of two people, and done serious damage to a car in Muang district.

Two dogs were caught, but the owner of the car subject to the shocking attack was not sure whether they were part of the pack or not.

Chartchai Sangsil, chief of Ratchaburi livestock office, led a team of municipal officials and livestock officials to hunt down the canine marauders along Soi Srisuriyawong 2 and adjacent areas in Muang district on Friday morning.

Many dogs were seen fleeing as the team entered the nearby forest where they were known to stay.

© Saichon Srinuanchan
The car, parked near a dormitory in Muang district, Ratchaburi, that was savaged by marauding dogs.
Two stray dogs were later tranquilized and caught. They were put in cages and will be quarantined for seven days before being sent to the Muang municipality's animal care centre.

A member of the team said it would take several days to round up all the dogs, whose savage attacks have put fear into nearby residents.

Two people fell from motorcycles and died after being chased by feral dogs. In the latest incident, a Toyota car owned by a cloth vendor was attacked by the dogs around 3am on Oct 3. The damage included ripping off most of the front bumper.

Owner Somnuek Semkham, 35, was jolted awake by the sound of her car alarm and quickly left her room to see was happening. She was shocked to see the damage that had been done and initially thought another car had hit it.

She later learned otherwise. Footage from closed circuit cameras showed a pack of 6-7 dogs attacking her car.

Ms Somnuek watched the hunt on Friday, but said she did not know whether the two dogs captured were part of the marauding pack.
© Saichon Srinuanchan
Somnuek Semkham, 35, owner of the car attacked by the dogs, checks out the two captured dogs but cannot be sure if they were part of the marauding pack.