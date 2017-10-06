During a survey by officers of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park today (October 4),"We found a lot of fire jellyfish near Gai Island and we have warned all tour boats to be careful of them and avoid diving in the area as they are poisonous and can leaving painful stings if you swim into them," said Chief of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, Worapot Lomlim.I would like to warn all swimmers to be careful when getting in the water. If you get stung, apply vinegar, warm water, or rush to hospital if you suspect you may have allergies. I also emphasized to all tour boats to always bring vinegar and first aid kits onboard for every trip."