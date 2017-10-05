© skynews

Tory chairman also facing calls to resign

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a new battle for survival after a "nightmare" party conference speech that has up to 30 MPs reportedly plotting to oust her by Christmas.with policies to cap energy prices and spend billions on new council houses.British newspaper headlines described the speech with words likeon the front pages. May is on aaccording to the Times, while the Telegraph claimsWhile May's Cabinet publicly rushed to defend her, speaking of her bravery and resilience in finishing the speech, privately they saidand suggested that talks about her departure would have to be "accelerated."As many as 30 Tory MPs are preparing to sign a letter calling for May to resign, with one drawing comparisons to Labour's "sleepwalk into defeat" under Gordon Brown, according to the Telegraph.A senior Tory source told the newspaper:"There were some great policies in her speech, and nobody will be talking about them. We've not just been unlucky here, there have been some real, real failings."Another MP said: "Things are moving quite quickly. Conversations are being held. The plates are moving more fundamentally now. She has to decide."If May refuses to step aside, rebels believe they could win enough signatures toover the coming months. There is growing concern, however, that a leadership contest could ultimately spark a general election in which theConservative Party Chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin has declined to say whether he would quit after a comedian who used to work for the BBC was able to get within feet of May and hand her a fake P45 during the speech. Many MPs were alarmed that comedian Simon Brodkin had been able to get so close to May and her senior team at the "high security" event.Asked by reporters whether he would quit following the breach, he said: "It is being looked at. There will be an investigation into what happened. There will be an inquiry. I knew there was sufficient security around the Prime Minister."