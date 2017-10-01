What did he claim?
Fallon said: "Tom Price and the rest of the ever- swampy Trump WH is a permanent reminder of how honorable and scandal-free an administration Obama ran."
Fallon's comments came as scrutiny rained down on now-former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, who used taxpayer funds to fly on private jets instead of commercial airliners. Price resigned his post Friday afternoon.
Was the Obama administration really without scandal?
Since President Donald Trump took office, many prominent Democrats have made similar claims as Fallon. But history paints a much different picture than the one they remember. In fact, Former President Barack Obama had a laundry-list of scandals during his administration, including:
- Operation Fast and Furious
- Benghazi
- The IRS targeting conservative groups
- The Department of Justice unlawfully seizing information of journalists
- The NSA conducting mass surveillance on Americans
- Hillary Clinton's private email scandal
- Paying Iran a ransom for the release of several Americans
- Secret Service prostitute scandal in Colombia
- The EPA dumping waste in the Colorado River
- The Veteran Affairs scandal
- The Iran nuclear deal
The reaction
Social media users reacted swiftly to Fallon's claim and proceeded to give him a history lesson:
Others simply couldn't believe Fallon made the claim: