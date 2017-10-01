© Brendan Smialowski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton's former spokesman, claimed on social media the Obama administration was "honorable" and without scandal. Americans were quick to provide him with a history lesson.
Brian Fallon, the former spokesman for Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign, was hit with a fact check on Friday after he claimed the Obama administration was scandal-free.

What did he claim?

Fallon said: "Tom Price and the rest of the ever- swampy Trump WH is a permanent reminder of how honorable and scandal-free an administration Obama ran."


Fallon's comments came as scrutiny rained down on now-former Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price, who used taxpayer funds to fly on private jets instead of commercial airliners. Price resigned his post Friday afternoon.

Was the Obama administration really without scandal?

Since President Donald Trump took office, many prominent Democrats have made similar claims as Fallon. But history paints a much different picture than the one they remember. In fact, Former President Barack Obama had a laundry-list of scandals during his administration, including:
  • Operation Fast and Furious
  • Benghazi
  • The IRS targeting conservative groups
  • The Department of Justice unlawfully seizing information of journalists
  • The NSA conducting mass surveillance on Americans
  • Hillary Clinton's private email scandal
  • Paying Iran a ransom for the release of several Americans
  • Secret Service prostitute scandal in Colombia
  • The EPA dumping waste in the Colorado River
  • The Veteran Affairs scandal
  • The Iran nuclear deal
As far as Fallon's claim that Obama's administration was honorable, one doesn't have to look too far to debunk that claim. His attorneys general, for example, were both embroiled in multiple scandals. Eric Holder became the first sitting U.S. attorney general to be held in contempt of Congress, while Loretta Lynch had a shady meeting with Bill Clinton on an Arizona tarmac just days before her agency announced they wouldn't pursue criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton.

The reaction

